Missy Malone will be performing at Make More Noise.

A dazzling evening of cabaret featuring everything from burlesque and drag to smooth jazz and “rock bangers” has been planned for audiences seeking the perfect pre-Christmas night out.

Shetland Arts has announced the line up for this year’s Make More Noise event on Friday, 12th December, in Mareel with an eclectic mix of entertainment also encompassing bingo and comedy.

Publicised as the perfect night out with friends or colleagues this Christmas, the annual event will see returning acts and new additions, with a mixture of local performers and visitors from the mainland.

Creative project manager Kathryn Gordon said: “I'm so excited for Make More Noise this year.

“What's really great about it is we're using local talent wherever we can, which I'm really thrilled about.

“We have a local DJ, bands, drag acts and bonkers bingo, amplified by travelling artists of burlesque, aerial and fire.

“There will be burlesque and aerial workshops the next day too which is an extra fun additional way to get involved. It’s a great night out that's fun for everyone.”

Confirmed acts include the house band Girsie and Da Loose Ends, burlesque performer Missy Malone and drag artist Victoria Pier.

All-female three-piece Elastic Rain, will be performing “rock bangers to get you moving and grooving” and Rachael MacIntyre will be putting on a breathtaking aerial rope performance, with a “special surprise to set the night ablaze”.

Outrageous prizes will be up for grabs with bonkers bingo, and finishing the night will be DJ Kirsten Vectronix.

