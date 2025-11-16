A steppe grey shrike was one of the late autumn vagrants, staying around the Spiggie/Scousburgh area for several days.

This is the fifth Shetland record of steppe grey shrike. The first record, also the first UK record, was from Fair Isle in 1956. Another record, again from Fair Isle, came in 1964.

Thirty years later, in November 1994, a steppe grey shrike was found at Boddam and then, in 2017, in Whalsay.

Steppe grey shrike are native to parts of northern China, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, breeding in temperate, semi-arid grassland. A “steppe” is a vast, flat area with short grasses, scattered shrubs and low rainfall.

The shrikes use the shrubs as look-outs for scanning for prey. Some populations are sedentary, but northern populations migrate to winter in southern Asia and north eastern Africa.

At present, the steppe grey shrike is recognised as a sub-species of great grey shrike. The plumage is paler than that of great grey shrike, with larger white primary wing patches and the bill is pinkish, not dark coloured. It also has a partial narrow black mask behind the eye, whereas in great grey shrike the mask extends to in front of the eye. When the first vagrant steppe grey shrike reached the UK in 1956 it was known as Boganov’s shrike, named after a Russian zoologist, and was known as a separate species.

However, the taxonomy became complicated over the next decades, with the steppe grey shrike being assigned to different sub-species. In 1996, it was again recognised as a full species. However, in 2019, following a further review of great grey shrike, the steppe grey shrike became a sub-species again.

Shrikes prey on small mammals and birds, also taking reptiles and insects. The scientific name of the steppe grey shrike is Lanius excubitor pallidirostris. Lanius means “butcher” and excubitor means “sentinel”.

Perching upright, like a sentinel, the shrike watches for suitable prey. The butcher part refers to the habit of impaling carcasses on thorns or other sharp objects. This behaviour enables the shrike to store food for later consumption and also positions the food so the bird can tear at it with its sharp-hooked beak.

The sub-species name, pallidirostris, refers to the pale colour of the beak.

Two nationally rare vagrants put in appearances this week. A female Siberian rubythroat was found and photographed by David Cooper north of Norwick, whilst a Pechora pipit was identified in a garden in Scalloway by Rory Tallack.

The Siberian rubythroat breeds in an extensive area south of the Arctic Circle, from the Ural mountains east into China, nesting in dense scrub in the taiga and tundra. It migrates to winter in south east Asia, southern China, Taiwan and the Philippines. Interestingly, instead of taking the shortest route during autumn migration, research has shown that most Siberian rubythroats fly to eastern Siberia and then cross eastern China before travelling west to their wintering areas.

Slightly larger than a robin, the Siberian rubythroat has olive-brown upperparts and greyish underparts. There is a strong white stripe above the eye and it characteristically cocks its tail upwards. The common name refers to the plumage of the adult male which has a glowing red bib bordered by black and white.

Also breeding in Siberia, the Pechora pipit is a long-distance migrant wintering in Indonesia. The common name comes from the Pechora River in north eastern Russia. The majority of UK records come from Shetland, especially Fair Isle.

It has boldly streaked plumage, a buff breast and white belly.

There are two white stripes on the back and two white wing bars which distinguish this rare pipit.

However, it can be difficult to see as it is a notorious skulker. Local rarities included oriental turtle dove, American golden plover, firecrest, dusky warbler, Pallas’s warbler, kingfisher, great crested grebe, American wigeon and taiga bean goose.

Two northern long-tailed tits were reported from Burra and then Scalloway.

The largest pod of bottlenose dolphins recorded in Shetland waters were in Vidlin Voe this week.

From drone footage, Hugh Harrop counted over 120 individuals. These dolphins are highly sociable, travelling in groups, but occasionally forming large gatherings. The bottlenose dolphin is identified by its plain grey colouration, large dorsal fin and short, stubby beak or “bottlenose”.

Bottlenose dolphins are probably the most familiar dolphins in the UK.

Vagrant bats have continued to be detected hunting over the Sletts area in Lerwick. These are most likely to be common pipistrelle and/or Nathusius pipistrelle.

