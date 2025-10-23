Calls have been made to address domestic violence “epidemic”

Claire Leveque’s murder was among the crimes logged as domestic violence.

Calls have been made to tackle “worsening” epidemic of violence against women in the isles as police figures show more than 530 domestic incidents were recorded in less than five years.

Following a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper, police figures revealed there were a total of 534 domestic incidents recorded between January 2021 and July 2025 - with criminality detected in 195 of these cases.

Crimes ranged from abusive and threatening behaviour, stalking, common assault and serious assault to the murder of 24-year-old Claire Leveque.

Miss Leveque was killed by her partner Aren Pearson at his mother’s home in Sandness last year - with the 41-year-old murderer last week receiving a life sentence which requires him to serve a minimum of 25 years.

This newspaper also requested the number of alleged victims who sustained an injury during this period - and police figures showed there were 108 altogether.

While these figures already appear large, Shetland Women’s Aid’s prevention, education and community engagement practitioner Ashlea Tulloch warned that they only offered a “snapshot” of the level of violence against women and girls in the isles.

She added that domestic abuse was “far more widespread than official statistics can ever show”.

Ms Tulloch revealed the charity had supported 354 people in 2024 alone - with many of these cases going unreported to the police.

Shetland Women's Aid's prevention, education and community engagement practitioner Ashlea Tulloch.

“At Shetland Women’s Aid, we supported 271 women and 83 children last year - many of whom chose not to report to the police for a range of complex and understandable reasons,” she explained.

Alongside the significant number of people the charity are supporting, their recent survey also revealed one in three women in Shetland has experienced domestic abuse or another form of gender-based violence.

However, fewer than half of those who took part in the survey had reported it to the police - with fear of not being believed, worries about confidentiality in a small community, and concern for their children’s safety among the reasons for their decision not to report it.

Ms Tulloch confirmed Shetland Women’s Aid will relaunch the survey in time for the 16 days of activism which takes place between 25th November and 10th December.

This will enable them to hear from survivors about their experiences and what needs to change in Shetland.

“Every response will help us build a more accurate picture of what’s happening, beyond the statistics, and ensure that women’s voices remain at the heart of local decision-making and prevention efforts,” Ms Tulloch added.

“It is important to remember that behind every statistic is a person - someone navigating the impact of trauma inflicted upon them by another. We want to make sure their stories are heard, understood, and acted on.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said violence against women and girls was an “epidemic” which requires urgent government action.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

“Report after report has shown that there is an epidemic of violence against women and girls in our society, which will only get worse without dedicated action from those in government,” she said.

“Recent figures prove Shetland is not immune as does the vital work at Shetland Women’s Aid.”

She added: “At the weekend Scottish Liberal Democrats passed a motion at conference to tackle violence against women and girls in order to get the change needed across a range of policy areas, from health to education to justice.

“That is the holistic approach we would like to be taken to tackle domestic abuse.”

SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad stressed every woman deserved the right to be “safe” from violence, cohesion, or control.

SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad.

“Domestic abuse is unacceptable and has no place in our community,” she said.

“What's more, we all have a role to play in calling it out, raising awareness, and building education about how to prevent and stop it happening in the first place.”

Ms Goodlad confirmed she had spent time with Shetland Women’s Aid last week where she gained a “better understanding” of the “breadth of their work across our islands”.

She added she looks forward to supporting the charity in their 16 days of activism where she will add her voice “to the mix”.

Police Scotland said domestic abuse was a “despicable” and “debilitating” crime which will not be tolerated.

The police vowed to “target” perpetrators and “support” victims to help prevent domestic abuse from “damaging the lives of victims and their families”.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues described in this article, you can find free, confidential support and information.

• Shetland Women’s Aid can be reached by phone at 01595692070 or email office@shetlandwa.org

• The Compass Centre can be reached by phone at 01595744402/08088 010302 or email contact@compasscentre.org

• Victim Support Shetland can by reached by phone at 01595744524/08001601985 or email VictimSupportHighlandsIslands@victimsupportsco.org.uk

