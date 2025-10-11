A charity is appealing for Shetland volunteers to help people affected by cancer.

Clan Cancer Support is seeking recruits for its listening and support service, which enables people impacted by a diagnosis to speak to someone about their cancer journey.

Clan Cancer Support volunteer co-ordinator Pamela Fenton.

Clan has recommended that listening support volunteers commit to a minimum of three and a half hours of time per week.

No other experience is required with all training provided by the charity.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend a two-day training course in Lerwick on 6th and 7th November, ahead of taking on their new voluntary positions.

Volunteer co-ordinator Pamela Fenton said: “You don’t need to be a cancer expert to be a volunteer with Clan.

“You do need to be a good listener and to give your time. In return you’ll get training and the opportunity to play an important role in your local cancer support charity.

“The benefits of volunteering can be felt by the charity and the volunteer - volunteering can provide work experience, new friendships and the opportunity to develop new skills which can enrich your working and personal life.”

Clan provides emotional and physical support for people of all ages who are impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Ms Fenton added: “Volunteers play a crucial role in everything we do at Clan and we are indebted to them.

“We’d urge anyone interested in giving their time to get in touch with us as we look to bolster our centre in Lerwick and support more local people impacted by a cancer diagnosis.”

The charity has temporarily paused in-person services, groups and therapies at its Lerwick centre while the it takes on new staff and volunteers for the centre.

Online and telephone support remains available and the charity’s monthly outreach programme in Whalsay is continuing, with plans to reinstate all face-to-face support in November.

Visit Clan’s website to find out more and to apply.

