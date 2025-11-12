Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services.

Face-to-face cancer support services are set to relaunch later this month with a coffee morning at which people can meet the new team.

Clan Cancer Support has announced it will be resuming its Shetland wellbeing centre with a special event at which people are invited to have their say on the support needed in the community. The charity temporarily paused its in-person groups and therapies in August to recruit new staff and volunteers.

It has since appointed Claudia Serra as area services manager for the Northern Isles and Moray, and Joanna Smith as area services co-ordinator for Shetland.

The new recruits will be based at the Islesburgh Centre in Lerwick’s King Harald Street, supported by a dedicated children and family services practitioner and five new volunteers.

Islesburgh Community Centre.

Clan’s head of cancer support services Kay Johnston said she was “delighted” with the appointments.

“Claudia will provide strategic direction and leadership for Clan’s most northerly services, ensuring continued excellence in support delivery across the region,” she added.

“Joanna will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Islesburgh Centre and its community outreach services. With her background as an oncology clinical nurse specialist, Joanna brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable in enhancing the support available to people impacted by cancer across Shetland.”

Clan has continued to provide digital and telephone support to clients and its monthly outreach programme in Whalsay has been uninterrupted.

The charity has invited people to attend a coffee morning at the centre from 10.30am – 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 25, to find out more about the services on offer and take part in a community survey to ensure the charity meets the community’s needs.

Ms Johnston added: “We’d like to thank the Shetland community for bearing with us over the last few months. This period allowed us to recruit and train our new staff members and volunteers who are now eager to get started in our Islesburgh centre. We look forward to opening our doors in Shetland once again and reinstating our face-to-face services.

“We are welcoming people from the community to our coffee morning to see our facilities, meet our new team and have a say in the support we provide.”

Clan provides emotional and physical support for people of all ages impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Services including listening support, complementary therapies, and the charity’s children and families service.

Clan’s Islesburgh Centre is now open for adult support from 10am – 4pm on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The children and family services will be available from 9am – 5pm on Monday – Wednesday. Whalsay outreach will continue on the last Monday of every month.

For more information acall 01595 697275 or emaili shetland@clancancersupport.org.

