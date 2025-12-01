SNP candidate for Shetland Hannah Mary Goodlad.

A political candidate has pledged to take a stand against the “industrial stampede” facing Shetland.

Hannah Mary Goodlad said the scale of renewable energy projects on the horizon - which include windfarms, ammonia plants, substations and more - was unprecedented for a community the size of Shetland.

The SNP candidate contrasted the commercially-led developments proposed for the isles with the 100 per cent community owned windfarms in Faroe, which she visited recently.

She also noted the stark difference between Shetland’s current response to renewables and the ambitious approach it took half a century ago when it stood up against the oil and gas “free-for-all” through the Zetland County Council Act.

The aspiring MSP was commenting after visiting SSEN’s consultation in Voe on Thursday, at which many attendees asked about her views and her background working for the energy industry.

In response, Ms Goodlad has sought to clarify her stance on the controversial topic.

She noted how industry had always played a significant role in Shetland - from oil and gas to fishing and aquaculture - but that Shetlanders had previously found ways to ensure it benefited communities.

Ms Goodlad said the islands were not a “playground for people to escape to a quieter life” - highlighting the need for industry to provide “ good jobs, secure livelihoods and a future for young folk and families”.

“But there’s a difference between meaningful industry and industrialisation,” she added.

“We’re now in danger of crossing that line.

“What I saw laid out on Thursday night is over-industrialisation.”

Projects proposed are three substations, two ammonia plants, two subsea linking cables, one export cable from offshore east Shetland, three onshore windfarms, three floating offshore windfarms, one overhead connection network.

“know of no other small community in the world being asked to absorb anything on that scale,” she said.

“This is an industrial stampede for purely commercial interests.

“We do need industry. We need jobs for people who choose to live, work, bring up a family here.

“We must have a plan for the hundreds working at Sullom who face an uncertain future and we must find a way for Shetland to benefit from future energy opportunities.

“We need industry, but not at any cost.”

Ms Goodlad acknowledged Shetland’s wind resources were among the best in the world, meaning it had a lot to offer for the energy transition.

“Energy companies know all of this,” she said.

“That’s why they’re knocking at our door. Just like they did in the ‘70s with the oil.”

During her recent Faroe visit, Ms Goodlad said she saw how the self-governing nation had been able to show “genuine confidence” to ensure its resources benefitted the people.

Faroe’s windfarms are all small, community owned and with profits reinvested in the islands.

“There’s no ‘fuel poverty’ in the Faroes,” she added.

In comparison, Ms Goodlad noted how a quarter of people in Shetland were facing fuel poverty, despite hosting one of Europe’s largest onshore windfarms in Viking.

“The wind that creates profit for Viking Energy strips Shetlanders of warmth in our homes,” she said.

“Something doesn’t add up here.

“The Faroe Islands would never allow this scale of industrialisation across their islands. They know their worth. So must we.”

Faced with these inequalities, Ms Goodlad said Shetland “can’t just sit back and allow the over-industrialisation to happen”.

“Something as important as this demands that we try everything,” she added.

“Yes, we need industry – but it must be on our terms.

“It’s time for Shetland to find our confidence again: to stop underselling ourselves, mistaking platitudes for progress, and to be more ambitious, more demanding and more forward-looking.”

Ms Goodlad has issued the following demands:

• All onshore planning decisions devolved to Shetland – it should be Shetland that decides if this infrastructure goes ahead, and on what conditions.

• Planning consent tied to community equity ownership – community benefit payments alone are nowhere near enough; we must secure revenue.

• All new overhead lines must be buried – protecting our landscapes and communities.

• Fair local content in any approved project – local firms winning work, using our ports and quaysides. We have the capability; what we don’t have are the contracts.

• A legacy of affordable housing – any developer granted consent must deliver homes that are gifted back to the community, spread across the isles where the need is, not just in Lerwick.

• Demand a binding Just Transition Plan for SVT workforce - clear, funded pathways into new jobs, training and long-term opportunities in Shetland’s future energy economy

While acknowledging it would not be easy to achieve these aims, Ms Goodlad said it was necessary.

And she said it had been done before when the late Jo Grimond MP stood up in Westminster to defend Shetland from a “free-for-all” in oil and gas.

“Grimond and the council leadership of the time were ambitious,” she said.

“They set an example by refusing to let Shetland be exploited by the oil rush.

“Above all, they had confidence in Shetland.

“We need to find that confidence again.

“If elected to the Scottish parliament in May, I will work tirelessly with Shetland Islands Council and the wider leadership of our isles to get as many of these demands over the line as possible.

“My argument is simple: the status quo isn’t working. The real risk to Shetland’s future is not change but more of the same – including our current Lib Dem representation in Holyrood.

“We must carve out as much influence, and demand as much power, as we possibly can.

“Shetland needs a seat at the table where the decisions are made.”

