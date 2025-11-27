Most car parks in Lerwick, including the old swimming pool car park, are currently free to use. Photo: Google

Car park charges could be introduced to cover the costs of traffic wardens in Lerwick.

The SIC’s chief executive Maggie Sandison highlighted the possible requirements, including charges for residential parking permits, in a letter to Lerwick Community Council.

Mrs Sandison said she had asked her roads officials to “consider the merits” in seeking approval from Scottish ministers for decriminalised parking enforcement (DPE).

The move follows a request made by LCC at its meeting earlier this month when members discussed the current parking problems in town.

Community councillors described the situation “horrendous” with some warning it could lead to a “serious accident”.

Traffic wardens were considered to be a potential solution.

In a letter to be discussed by LCC on Monday, Mrs Sandison said it had been “some years” since the SIC had considered introducing such enforcement powers.

She said DPE enabled councils to issue parking penalties for stationary traffic offences, which would cease to become criminal offences enforced by the police and instead become civil penalties enforced by the council.

The chief executive said councils using DPE would retain income from penalty charges and from on and off street parking to finance the operation.

“DPE regimes should be financially sustainable as far as is possible, using the revenue from penalty charge notices and other parking income to meet the costs of the regime,” Mrs Sandison added.

“Therefore, areas where DPE applies will charge for parking in municipal car parks and also, where appropriate, implement charges for residential area parking permits to support the costs of the DPE regime.”

The SIC’s car parks are currently free to use, with only Victoria Pier operating a charging system, which is owned and operated by the Lerwick Port Authority.

Transport Scotland said that while DPE schemes must be financially sustainable, it was not mandatory to introduce parking charges, as the regime could be operated from penalty charge income alone.

“Where a regime does not appear to be financially sustainable, it may also be that there is not a significant parking issue which requires dedicated traffic warden provision,” it said.

Mrs Sandison said consultation with key stakeholders, including police and LCC, would take place before any decision to introduce DPE was taken.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.