A 48-year-old carer gave her teenage daughter’s boyfriend a “good hiding” because she disapproved of their relationship, a court heard.

Kerry Wheeler was given six months to show she could be of good behaviour after she admitted to assault at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said “for some reason” Wheeler did not approve of the complainer’s relationship with her 16-year-old daughter.

“I don’t think the relationship with the daughter is particularly good either,” he added.

“It certainly wasn’t at that time.”

Mr Mackenzie said the assault happened on 18th August when Wheeler came across the complainer in the Harbour Street car park in Lerwick.

She blocked him in, pulled on his door aggressively and tried to remove him from the vehicle.

During this time, the court heard Wheeler was shouting, swearing, making threats and calling the complainer derogatory names.

The fiscal said she also punched the boyfriend on his face, causing “reddening” and a small graze.”

After letting him go, she called her daughter and said she had given her boyfriend a “f***ing good hiding”.

The daughter then alerted police on her boyfriend’s behalf.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Wheeler was a single divorcee and a carer.

The solicitor said his client did not approve of the relationship and had dealt with that in inappropriately

“Clearly she hopes she can build some bridges with her daughter,” he added.

Mr Allan said his client had no previous record and suggested the sheriff might be able to defer sentence for Wheeler to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed, noting the injuries inflicted had been “relatively minor”.

There hearing will resume on 13th May next year.

