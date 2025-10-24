A Taste of Shetland chairwoman Marian Armitage will be attending the events.

Two evenings celebrating Shetland’s produce and diverse community have been planned, featuring demonstrations from chefs and home cooks.

Organised by regional food group, A Taste of Shetland, and organised by Realta Events, the nights are hoped to to inspire the audience with a fusion of local produce and international flavours and techniques.

As well as Shetland’s own culinary traditions, there will be Influences from Italy, Spain, India and the Philippines.

Taste of Shetland chairwoman Marian Armitage said: “We hae siccan abundance o’ da finest maet o’ aa kinds here in Shetlan’- an’ dat mony fokk fae aa corners o’ da aert - in der ain haem kitchens - creatin’ mooth-waterin’ denners - wir really waantin’ ta takk dat ta da fore, an’ celebrate it.”

Dishes being cooked for the audience will cater for vegetarians, pescatarians and meat-eaters alike - and recipes include a lavish seafood paella and a traditional Matar Paneer.

Local producers will be on hand to share some special offers and promote their produce, while homemade soup and local bannocks - along with tasters of the demonstrated recipes - will also be served to those attending.

The events are designed to enable local food and drink producers to attend and share details of their products and services with each other, and the public, with showcase stands presented each evening.

Mrs Armitage added: “Dis nichts at wir pittin’ on will be lichtsome an’ entertainin’ - der will be a warm welcome an’ hoopfully fokk will laeve havin’ learned somethin’ at dey didna ken afore.”

Taste of Shetland has thanked VisitScotland for its support of the event.

VisitScotland’s Shetland development manager Steve Mathieson said: “VisitScotland are happy to support these two innovative Taste of Shetland events that highlight the flexibility and diversity of Shetland produce and strengthen the development of our food and drink offering.”

The events will be held at Skeld Hall on Tuesday, 11th November, and at Brae Hall on Wednesday, 12th November, with both events running from 6-8.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from the Taste of Shetland website.

Free event tickets are available for food and drink industry providers, and established businesses can reserve spaces by emailing event organisers at joanne@realtaevents.co.uk.

Limited spaces are also still available for showcase stands and businesses interested in these should send their details with a request for a space.

