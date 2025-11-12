Carol Christiansen gave a talk at a Shetland Textile Network event showing examples of design innovation among Fair Isle knitters in the 1920s.

The row over Fair Isle knitting’s misrepresentation on primetime television shows no sign of abating after a textile group described Channel 4’s response to Shetlanders’ legitimate concerns as “insulting and dismissive”.

Shetland Textile Network (STN) issued a statement last night adding its support to the views already expressed by Shetland's Organisation for Knitters and Shetland Stitch Club regarding Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter.

It said the show’s producers had shown “laziness and disregard” for their approach to the tradition.

STN said the response to the legitimate concerns raised by Shetlanders had been “insulting and dismissive”.

Rather than apologising, as requested, Channel 4 said it and show producers Hello Halo held Fair Isle knitting in the “highest regard” - and the challenge in episode one had been asking the contestants to “reimagine a Fair Isle knot”.

“The contestants were tasked with creating a garment with a modern twist on the Fair Isle tradition that acknowledged and celebrated the techniques,” it added.

But STN’s Lydia Hann disputed the suggestion Fair Isle had been "acknowledged and celebrated” by the show - as it had failed to explain the difference between Fair Isle and other forms of stranded colour work.

“Knitters in Shetland have been generating modern twists on their work for as long as the tradition has existed.

Carol Christiansen gave a fascinating talk at one of the STN Gadderie events this summer showing brilliant examples of design innovation among Fair Isle knitters in the 1920s, when new silhouettes and colours were coming into fashion and knitters were encouraged, by competition at the local shows and nationally, to push the bounds of Fair Isle so the idea of competitive creative knitting is not new and not one we are resistant to.

“Knitters are creative innovators, excited about applying their skills to new tools and materials, so it should not be implied that the objections come from a resistance to ‘modern twists’.

“There's a rich archive to play with when designing a modern take within the ‘rules’ of the Fair Isle tradition but the program has made the decision not to acknowledge what makes Fair Isle Fair Isle and that is where Shetland knitters take issue.

Channel 4 and Hello Halo have not actually responded to the concerns of our community, their statement is tantamount to ‘sit down and enjoy your little knitting show, you're thinking too hard’ which waves away their responsibility to champion community voices and underrepresented perspectives within Britain's cultural tapestry.

“They misrepresented our language, our name and our treasured knitting and this response tells us they don't see that as important.”

