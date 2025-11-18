Shetland Charitable Trust.

An investment fund set up to support charitable activities is nearing the half-billion pound mark after enjoying a better than expected six months.

Shetland Charitable Trust said the value of its fund at the end of September had reached £496.3m - its highest ever level.

The four funds managed on the trust’s behalf collectively returned around £68.7m during the six months to September - equivalent to 16.3 per cent.

In a report due to be discussed by the board’s trustees on Thursday, chief executive Ann Black said the returns had “outperformed” the trust’s benchmark.

Dr Black said global equity markets had posted “strong results and sentiment rebounded, and many indices reached new highs”.

“Real-growth concerns lingered but were overshadowed by strong corporate results, especially in the tech/AI sectors,” she added.

“Geopolitically, the environment was cautiously optimistic.

“Trade tensions and supply-chain uncertainties persist, but markets appeared to look past them as policy and earnings strength took precedence.

“Emerging markets performed especially well, helped by a weaker US dollar and regional stimulus.”

The SCT was set up in 1978 to distribute money from the burgeoning oil industry at Sullom Voe Terminal.

Since then, it has distributed more than £320m to charitable activities throughout the isles.

Beneficiaries include the Shetland Recreational Trust, Shetland Amenity Trust, Shetland Arts and the “rural care model” which provides funding to improve community care services.

This year, the SCT has budged expenditure of £12,75m.

Of that figure, £10.16m will be spent on charitable activities, £1.12m on trust administration, which includes staffing costs, property costs, legal fees; and £1.8m will go to the fund managers.

Trustees will be asked to approve the budget at Thursday’s meeting.

