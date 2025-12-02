Sarah Templeton, chief executive of ADHD Liberty, was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 51.

A charity chief has said earlier screening of children for ADHD could bring about significant improvements to behaviour in schools while also reducing the number of young people getting in trouble with the law.

ADHD Liberty’s chief executive Sarah Templeton said many children were currently left to struggle with the education system due to failures and delays to accurately diagnose the condition.

According to the Scottish ADHD Coalition, around five per cent of school aged children are affected by the condition, leading to difficulties concentrating or controlling impulses and a tendency towards disruptive behaviour.

But just a fraction of these young people are receiving treatment for the condition - and in some parts of the country pupils are having to wait more than 1,000 days to secure assessments.

Shetland has seen a big increase in abusive incidents towards school staff, with a recent Freedom of Information showed there had been 1,600 incidents recorded in two years.

There were also 763 incidents over the two years, which caused staff to be injured, of which a sixth required medical attention.

Mrs Templeton suggested many of the behavioural challenges could be explained by children who had ADHD and were not receiving the support they needed.

She said earlier screening could have major benefits for pupils, during school and into adulthood, helping them to stay out of trouble.

“The problem is that they're not screening these kids for ADHD, diagnosing and medicating them,” Mrs Templeton said.

Mrs Templeton suggested the “vast majority” of children highlighted in the statistics would have some form of ADHD.

She said such pupils were often frustrated and felt the need to “lash out” at authority figures when they found themselves in uncomfortable situations in the classroom.

Having been diagnosed with ADHD - but not until the age of 51 - Mrs Templeton said she could sympathise with these pupils and agreed with calls made in Shetland for a new approach in education.

She said it was “no help” to just label children as having ASN and treat them all in the same way.

“It's not dealing with the root cause,” she said.

“And, as I say, the root cause of anger in schools is nearly always unidentified, undiagnosed and unmanaged ADHD alongside the undiagnosed learning conditions and disabilities like dyslexia, dyscalcia and dyspraxia.”

If these conditions were identified and supported at early stage, Mrs Templeton suggested the vast majority of troubling incidents in schools would be cut out.

People who live with ADHD experience a wide range of symptoms some of which can lead to anger and violence.

Others include a heightened sense of justice, risk-taking and not thinking of the consequences of their actions.

In a classroom environment, Mrs Templeton explained, the child with ADHD may see their friend being told off by the teacher and they believe their friend is innocent.

Impulsiveness may kick in at this point and the child might shout out in their friend’s defence perhaps even curse at the teacher.

If the situation is handled inappropriately, Mrs Templeton said there was a risk it could turn physical.

“Something like that will come out of the ADHD kid's mouth impulsively because until an ADHD brain is medicated, we always act and speak impulsively,” Mrs Templeton said.

Mrs Templeton is the author of several books, including one titled Teachers! How Not to Kill the Spirit in Your ADHD Kids which has been distributed in Shetland schools.

It is to be used by teachers and other school staff on how best to approach a situation in which a child with ADHD - or potentially undiagnosed - has come under the spotlight through perceived misbehaviour.

Speaking about her own experience of school, Mrs Templeton said she was “brilliant” at English but “played up” in the maths class.

“I wrote poems about the teacher. I talked to my mates. I was distracted because I couldn't do it,” she said.

“I never punched anybody or anything but I was certainly annoying.”

Since her own diagnosis, Mrs Templeton has spent the past 11 years fighting to make life better for children and adults with ADHD.

Mrs Templeton ‘s charity is also working on pilot schemes to assess ADHD in young offenders units and prisons.

Already she has found that an average of 85 per cent of prisoners have ADHD and “most of it is undiagnosed”.

Her message for school staff and education chiefs is simple: “Learn to manage them. Learn to play into them rather than battling them. Then there'll be no trouble. There'll be no violence.”

