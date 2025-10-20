Shetland Cat Rescue has been rescuing feral and abandoned kittens.

A charity has thanked people for helping with its work to rescue and rehome abandoned or feral cats - and is now appealing for volunteers to further assist with its efforts.

Shetland Cat Rescue said it had received a “tremendous response” to its appeal about four cats in the South Nesting area which it believed to have been abandoned.

In recent days, the charity has successfully trapped a feral mother and her two six-week-old kittens.

On Saturday, the team trapped two more feral kittens, thought to be eight-weeks-old, who were no longer with their mother.

Both sets of cats have been placed in the care of foster households.

“There seems to be a large number of feral cats in and around South Nesting,” the charity said.

“We are interested in any sightings or information you have, as we will be concentrating our work here.

“Someone has mentioned seeing a large ginger cat about. Is he a feral? Please let us know if you have seen him about.”

The charity also has two camera traps and has appealed for information to help it position them in the best locations to track feral cats.



Speaking to The Shetland Times, the charity also issued an appeal for volunteers to help with the trap, neuter and return (TNR) of feral cats, or to provide transport.

TNR is recognised as the most humane way to help feral cats live longer, healthier lives.

The adult cats are trapped, neutered then returned to the site where they were found, as they would not be suitable as pets, while their kittens are fostered and socialised, as they are young enough to adapt to living with people.

Shetland Cat Rescue has also appealed for donations of cat food, especially kitten food, as wood pellet cat litter.

Donations can be made at the Brae Co-op and the Scalloway Meat Company shop.

“We also have an Amazon Wish List,” the charity added.

“We would like to encourage people to vote for Shetland Cat Rescue with the blue tokens at Tesco.

“The money Tesco give us will help to buy more equipment to do TNR.”

