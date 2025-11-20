Age Scotland chief executive Katherine Crawford.

New figures showing dementia deaths have more than quadrupled in Shetland over the past 20 years have prompted renewed calls for improved support services.

The latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) report has revealed the highest number of deaths from Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia since 2000.

In Shetland, the figure has increased from five in 2005 to 27 in the latest report.

Across Scotland, there were a total of 6,612 deaths in 2024, marking an increase of two per cent compared with the previous year and resulting in the highest number since 2000.

The figures also reveal a gender disparity in dementia-related deaths, with women accounting for almost two thirds of these.

Age Scotland’s chief executive Katherine Crawford said: “The number of deaths linked to dementia in Scotland is rising year on year, serving as a stark reminder that much more must be done to support those affected.

“Today’s figures are a clear sign that greater investment and focus are needed at all levels.

“Grassroots community and peer support initiatives play a vital role in helping people live well with dementia, providing connection, understanding and practical support that can make a real difference to quality of life.

“By funding and supporting these kinds of initiatives, we can ensure that people affected by dementia receive the support they need and that they feel empowered to engage meaningfully with their communities, ultimately leading to longer and healthier lives following diagnosis.

“It is also vital that those with lived experience remain at the heart of decision-making, and we are committed to supporting activity that reflects their priorities and experiences.

“However, community action alone cannot shoulder the burden.

“We urgently need the Scottish government to make dementia care and support a national priority – ensuring timely diagnosis and consistent access to high-quality care for everyone who needs it.”

The Shetland branch of Alzheimer Scotland aims to ensure “nobody faces dementia alone”. If provides information, advice and emotional support to those with memory concerns, living with dementia, their carers, families and loved ones, and to anyone wanting to know more about dementia and looking after our brain health.

The Dementia Resource Centre can be found at 66 Burgh Road, Lerwick.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.