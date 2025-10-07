Charity welcomes bill as ‘significant’ step to help sexual offence survivors

A new bill that is hoped to improve the legal process for victims of sexual assaults has been welcomed by The Compass Centre.

Charities hailed the passing of the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill as a “momentous” moment.

The Compass Centre managing director Debbie Sangster said the bill was a “significant and long-overdue step” that would improve the justice system to better serve survivors of sexual offences.

However, she also expressed some concern at plans to increase the required majority needed for a conviction at jury trials to three-quarters.

The Scottish parliament passed the major piece of legislation last month.

The government said it contained “historic reforms” that would change the experience of the justice system for victims and witnesses.

Key changes include the abolishment of the “not proven” verdict in court, establishing a specialist sexual offences court and a life-long guarantee of anonymity for witnesses.

Ms Sangster said the removal of the “not proven” verdict was a “major shift” in the justice system.

“We recognise that for many of the survivors we’ve supported, this outcome has denied them the justice and closure they’ve needed, and has caused confusion among juries and the wider public,” she said. She and her colleagues were also “encouraged” by the plans to establish a sexual offences court.

Staff at the charity hope this would lead to a more “compassionate” process which is better informed about trauma. Ms Sangster said this was “badly needed” in the justice system.

“Survivors in Shetland already face significant challenges including geographical isolation, barriers to accessing in-person support,” she added. “So reforms that help reduce further trauma and prevent unnecessary delays are vital.”

While welcoming many aspects of the bill, she said the one change was a concern. The bill increased the required threshold for a conviction in jury trials from a simple majority to 75 per cent. Ms Sangster worried this would make justice “even harder to achieve”.

She added: “We know that conviction rates for sexual offences remain unacceptably low, and survivors already come up against significant barriers in being believed and supported.”

Victim Support Scotland chief executive Kate Wallace said the new legislation marked a “significant step” towards a justice system that prioritised the people impacted by crime. “The passing of this act represents a momentous occasion for Scotland’s criminal justice system,” Ms Wallace said.

Justice secretary Angela Constance said it was a “historic” piece of legislation and it put victims and witnesses “at the heart” of a fairer system. Ms Constance said the bill was about changing the “culture, process and practice” in the justice system.

“This legislation … has been shaped by the voices of victims, survivors, their families and support organisations and it is testimony to their tireless efforts to campaign for further improvement,” she said.

Amendments were made to the bill after its introduction in 2023, during the second and third stage readings. These included strengthening protections to non-harassment orders, requiring the parole board to consider the safety and security of victims and take into account whether a prisoner has information about the body of a missing person. It also extends the rights of victims to make statements to the cour about how the crime had impacted them.

