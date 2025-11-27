Charlotte Black crosses the finish line at the end of the nine-day Manaslu trail Race in Nepal. Full story on page two.

Runner Charlotte Black travelled to Nepal recently to take part in the Manaslu Trail Race, a challenging multi-stage event passing through some of the country’s most beautiful Himalayan landscapes.

The remarkable feat was even more challenging as it was on the world’s eighth highest mountain.

Over nine days the race covered a total of 180km with much of it at high altitude, including a 5,160m pass crossing.

Black finished the race in overall 11th position (sixth female) and won the Masters (over 40) title with a cumulative time for the stages of 22 hours 20 minutes.

Starting at Soti Khola in the Gorkha district, the route ran northwards towards Tibet, with overnight stays in small mountain villages.

The race stages varied each day. The first two days were 18 miles long, then got a bit shorter as the altitude got higher.

At night competitors stayed in tea houses with very basic amenities, no insulation, and no warm running water.

The temperature was warm for the first few days but got colder as the race got higher up the mountain. It was -10°C at night when runners stayed in the villages of Samdo and Samaguan at almost 4,000m.

Black said she was “pleased” with her performance, as she was unsure how to handle it at first.

“Thankfully, I had no issues with altitude sickness although some of the runners did and three had to descend and leave the race,” Black said.

She explained the event’s organisers invited local trail runners so they could experience the race for themselves and hope to get permits and sponsorship to allow them to compete internationally too.

These runners were “phenomenal athletes”, Black said.

This made her even more impressed with her own result

Black said: “The race was about so much more than the running though. The beauty of these huge mountains surrounding you was absolutely mind blowing, and to be immersed in the culture and meet the local people as we passed through all the villages was amazing.”

The race took Charlotte Black over the the Larke Pass which is the race's highest point.

She said there were so many highlights, including crossing 5,160m Larke Pass, as it was a “tough day”.

Competitors stayed in a monastery in Hinang Gompa, Black explained, while they also ran along the Tibetan border amongst soaring eagles.

Runners also organised a race for local bairns in the village of Samagaun, which Black said was “fun”.

“Life up there is so very harsh but the children seem so happy,” the Shetland Bookshop publications manager said.

“And in the village of Samdo near the Tibetan border we were invited into the traditional stone-built home of an amazing lady called Nyima Diki who made us tea, hot tatties and answered our questions about her way of life. It was also a pleasure to meet and share the journey with 56 other runners from 20 countries.”

She added the race was a “hugely rewarding challenge but an “amazing adventure”.

