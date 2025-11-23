The town centre Christmas tree has been installed in the Market Cross, pictured from left, Living Lerwick director Edna Irvine, NorthLink's Jane Leask, the SIC's John Henry Pearson, Ness Engineering's Neil Graham and Gary Smith from the SIC.

The arrival of the town centre Christmas tree has heralded the start of a full programme of festive fun for all the family.

It was installed in the Market Cross on Tuesday ahead of the Christmas parade next weekend.

Arranged by Living Lerwick on behalf of businesses as thanks to the community for their support throughout the year, the tree was installed by the SIC’s roads service.

Staff from Northwards helped with the installation and also transported the tree to Shetland from England, with NorthLink providing the sea freight services.

This year, Ness Engineering has donated lights for the tree and will install them as part of the wider contract to install Christmas lighting throughout the town centre.

In addition to the Market Cross Christmas tree, Northwards and NorthLink also provided support to ship three more trees which are still gifted from Norway to the communities of Scalloway and Whalsay, and from Shetlandslauget in Måløy, to Lerwick Town Hall.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said: “We are always so grateful to the staff and management at Northwards and NorthLink for their continued support in bringing the Market Cross tree to the town centre, and to the council’s road boys for their input in getting it set up.

“Additional support from Ness Engineering this year with the lights is gratefully received and we hope that the Christmas displays will keep the town centre bright and cheery for Christmas shoppers and party goers through the festive season.”

The official switch on event for the Christmas lights will take place on Saturday, 29th November, when Santa will arrive ashore at Albert Wharf, assisted by the crew of the Lerwick Lifeboat at around 3.15pm.

The parade will take place from north Commercial Street to the Market Cross between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Drivers have been advised there may be short delays on the Esplanade and Commercial Street will be closed to traffic from 1-6pm for safety reasons.

Additional festive events arranged for the town centre include a Christmas trail, which will begin at the start of December when folk will be invited to find all the snowmen “before they melt away”.

Visitors will be invited to pick up a trail sheet, explore the town and see how many “frosty friends” they can spot.

Santa will also be opening up his grotto over two weekends so that bairns can let him know their Christmas list.

Based in Harry’s Toy Shop, the grotto will be open between 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, 6th and 7th December, and from noon to 3pm on the following weekend. Also returning this year, will be the Christmas window competition offering shoppers the chance to vote for their favourite.

“There’s so much festive fun to look forward to,” said Living Lerwick.

