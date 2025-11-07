Della Armstrong , manager of Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau.

Citizens Advice Bureau (Cab) are always on the lookout for more volunteers - advisers or board members.

Shetland’s Cab manager Della Armstrong made the statement last week during a visit from the chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, Derek Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell was complimentary of the work the isles bureau had been doing over the years, highlighting the £1.9 million financial gain for clients achieved over the 2024/25 period.

This supported 561 of the 1,671 clients the Shetland bureau had worked with across the year.

When asked about the need for people to give up their time to enhance the work the Market House charity does, Ms Armstrong opened the door to anyone to step forward.

“We are always looking for more volunteers to come in, and that is volunteers to work within the Bureau, but also volunteers to come onto our board,” the Shetland Cab manager said.

She explained that it could take as long as 12 months for a volunteer adviser to become fully qualified and licensed to give advice.

That was not a full year of studying, she explained, but three months of online learning followed by mostly shadowing staff and offering support.

Cab was given accreditation to offer adviser training, which would see new volunteers earn an SVQ level six.

Mr Mitchell said the training was “comprehensive” and was an opportunity for young people to find themselves in full-time employment.

“We don't talk about it, but you can't get into any Cab in Scotland and not find a significant proportion of people, quite often in very senior positions in the Cab, that didn't start as a volunteer,” Mr Mitchell said.

If someone wanted to offer their time for the charity but were unable to give up as much time to complete the SVQ, they could join the board, Ms Armstrong said.

She explained that the board meets every two months, with meetings lasting anywhere between an hour and two hours.

“So we have our board members that are on the board, but maybe also on the finance subcommittee.

Or we've got members of the board that are not on any of those committees and they're just on the board,” Ms Armstrong said. “So it's as much or as little as you want to do.”

If anyone wants to get involved with the charity to volunteer as an adviser or to join the board, they can apply by going to the website at https://www.shetlandcab.org.uk/volunteer/apply. Or they can call the bureau on 01595 694696.

