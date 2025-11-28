Climate funding workshop tomorrow for grants up to £7.5k

Highlands and Islands climate hub Shetland officer, Andrea Sánchez Quiroz.

Community groups have been invited to attend a workshop to help them secure climate funding at Islesburgh Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

The Climate Action Ting, a project launched in September and administered by the Highlands and Islands Climate Hub, offers grants of up to £7,500 for organisations working to take on community-led climate action.

Successful applicants will ultimately be decided by a popular vote in March — a process known as participatory budgeting.

Tomorrow’s workshop will feature presentations from the climate hub, Foula Electricity Trust and Nesting Community Development Company.

“I’m so pleased to be working on the Climate Action Ting project,” said the climate hub’s Shetland officer, Andrea Sánchez Quiroz.

“I can’t wait to hear all the different ideas to take community led climate action, it’s going to be such an inspirational day,” she added.

“I’m grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund and the Coastal Communities Fund from Shetland Islands Council for supporting this project.”

The event will run from 10.30am – 1pm at the Islesburgh Community Centre and those interest can book to attend here.

