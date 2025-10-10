College leaders have called for more funding after UHI Shetland’s deficit grew to £1.4m despite concerted efforts to make savings.

Principal Jane Lewis said support was needed to cover the distant islands allowance that the college had to pay its staff.

Prof Lewis spoke to The Shetland Times after the Scottish Funding Council revealed the deficit for the coming year.

She raised concerns UHI Shetland had “gone backwards”, financially, despite taking steps to improve the situation.

Professor Lewis, who is due to retire as chief executive and principal in December, told this newspaper the college needed help if it was to remain sustainable.

Educational institutions such as UHI Shetland, and other equivalents in the Western Isles and Orkney, needed to be treated in a “different way” from those on the mainland, she said.

Prof Lewis said factoring the distant islands allowance into government support would cut UHI Shetland’s deficit by a quarter.

Based on the earnings of a lecturer at the university’s Perth campus, that would mean an equivalent of nine jobs.

“When we look at what savings and growth we can make this year, we're still going to have a gap,” she said.

“This is where we need proper funding of things like the distant islands allowance.”

She raised the issue with First Minister John Swinney when he was in the isles last month.

UHI Shetland would be in a better position, “if someone had remembered to put colleges next to schools” in the government guidance on distant islands allowance when it was first issued.

“I've been raising this since 2019 with various folks up and down the system,” she said.

She added it was a “major structural problem” for Shetland.

Colleges receive government support through the Scottish Funding Council, which usually represents around 70 per cent of their income. However, for UHI Shetland it covers just 52 per cent.

This means funding needs to come from other sources through grants.

“I've never made any secret of the fact that we were working on a deficit position, that the staff have been working fantastically hard to turn around our deficit position,” Prof Lewis said. “We had hoped that this year we would be just about getting there.”

However, she said the funding picture meant UHI Shetland had “gone backwards again”.

Board chairman Stephen Leask said UHI Shetland had much to offer the private sector, which he suggested would go a long way to help its financial situation.

Mr Leask said the college had been trying to make the cuts necessary - and right down to the “paper clips”.

Last year the UHI Shetland made 13 members of staff redundant in an attempt to cut costs.

Future opportunities to make further savings include the potential relocation from the Lerwick campus to Scalloway.

Mr Leask added: “That decision hasn't been made yet. That's for the future, to be honest.

“There's a lot of discussion, a lot of debate in the meetings themselves. So it's a position that we have to basically look at.”

The Lerwick North and Bressay councillor said the board wanted to improve staff morale and develop the college to its full potential.

