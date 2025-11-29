Shetland political candidate Emma Macdonald and UHI Shetland depute principal Kevin Briggs.

A political candidate has pledged to campaign for fairer funding for rural colleges - after hearing first hand about the significant financial challenges facing further and higher education.

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Shetland Emma Macdonald made the comments after a visit to the UHI Shetland Scalloway campus yesterday (Friday) when she was met leadership to discuss the opportunities and struggles they are facing.

Mrs Macdonald said the college’s depute principal Kevin Briggs had spoken openly about the college’s work and the financial challenges it faces.

“It is clear how vital UHI Shetland is for our community. From the engineering workshops to the cutting-edge sailing simulators and new initiatives in wind energy, the campus is equipping people with the skills they need to build a future here in Shetland.

“But it is also clear that they face real pressures regarding funding and the need for investment is crucial.

“Despite facing challenges, staff are doing everything they can to support students and respond to the needs of local employers - from fisheries and renewables to maritime training and aquaculture.”

Last month, UHI Shetland made urgent calls for more funding after its latest financial report revealed its deficit had increased to £1.4m - despite concerted efforts to make savings including reductions in staffing.

The financial challenges have also led to the college’s decision to shut its Gremista campus and move its main operations to Scalloway.

Among the calls made by college principal Jane Lewis was for greater support to cover the distant islands allowance that the college had to pay its staff.

Mrs Macdonald said: “As your next MSP, I will campaign for a fair funding model for rural colleges, including making the case for funding for distant islands allowance, and for long-term stability for UHI Shetland.

“Our islands deserve a strong, well-resourced offering that supports students, strengthens our local industries, and creates opportunity closer to home for our next generations.”

During the visit, Mrs Macdonald viewed the recently upgraded marine simulators and heard about the opportunities in training this technology delivers.

She also discussed apprenticeships, industry engagement, and the importance of accessible education for young people who want to train and stay in Shetland.

