Registration has now opened for next year’s Relay for Life, which will take place on 30th May at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

The inspiring community event brings together people across the isles to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones and raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

The event begins at midday with the lap of honour. It is led by cancer survivors who inspire participants and spectators alike with their courage and positivity.

The afternoon is filled with a celebratory gala, with activities and entertainment for families and friends.

As the night sky draws in, the candle of hope ceremony takes place, when candles are lit to remember those lost to cancer, celebrate those still fighting and light the way for those walking.

Relay chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn said: “Relay For Life is about more than fundraising. It’s about community, courage and hope.

“Every candle lit and every lap walked brings us one step closer to a world without cancer.”

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of friends, families, and colleagues fundraise throughout the year, then unite for a weekend of celebration, remembrance, and solidarity.

Team members take turns walking around the track at the Clickimin, symbolising that cancer can be beaten, step by step.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or fitness level, and there is no entry fee.

To enter a team and begin fundraising for 2026 visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event and search for Shetland, or head to the Facebook page for a direct link.

