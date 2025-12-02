Damaged flooring at the Wilsons' property following a flood.

A photographer is calling for compensation after claiming workmen installing a heating system caused a flood that damaged his printer worth thousands of pounds.

Robert Wilson said the flood also damaged the floor and ceiling of the home he shares with his wife Jill in Watsness in the West Side.

The professional Epson printer cost £2,300 but, as it has now been discontinued a replacement, including delivery, would be more than £3,800. The couple said the property damage would also cost around £1,750 to resolve.

Robert Wilson's damaged Epson printer.

Mr Wilson first turned for help from his own insurance company - but it declined, deeming the damage to have been caused by “poor workmanship”.

And when he turned to Warmworks, which has been contracted to deliver the Scottish government’s Warmer Homes Scotland scheme in Shetland, it also refused to pay compensation.

Warmworks acknowledged a leak happened during installation of the air source heat pump but said it was “unable to uphold this complaint” as its subcontractors for the work, Hughes Heating and Plumbing, had been “actively engaging with you to resolve any concerns at the time”.

It said the leak was “addressed promptly” and an offer was made to arrange for a decorator to repair the water damage to the wall and ceiling and to re-pay the flooring

Although Mr and Mrs Wilson were dissatisfied with the offer, and wanted a full replacement, Warmworks said its investigation confirmed the initial offer made by Hughes was “appropriate”.

Warmworks also refused to replace the printer, saying it had received “no evidence” of damage.

“I would like to reiterate that when concerns arise during any customer’s experience with Warmworks, we always aim to resolve them directly and as quickly as possible,” Warmworks said.

“It is disappointing when a resolution satisfactory to all parties cannot be reached, and we acknowledge that this is unfortunately the case here.”

Mr Wilson, who is 62-years-old and registered disabled after suffering life-changing injuries in a serious car accident six years ago, said it had been a “nightmare” dealing with the companies.

The car Robert Wilson was in when he suffered life-changing injuries in 2019.

He said it would cost thousands of pounds just to get an engineer to Shetland to assess the printer to provide the evidence requested. And he said the damage to his floor and ceiling, as well as walls, had been significant - far more than could be resolved by a simple redecoration.

He said the offer made had been an “insult to our intelligence”.

Meanwhile, his business has been badly affected as without a printer he cannot provide many of the professional services he offers.

As a recipient of disability benefits, Mr Wilson qualified for the new heating system, through the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme, which was carried out in July.

At first the couple were happy with the work, but just before the installation was finished, an incorrectly fitted pipe resulted in water pouring through the ceiling “for about 20 minutes”.

When Mr Wilson entered his office, he said he saw water pouring through the light fitting directly on the Epson Sure-color P6000.

Over the next two weeks, more than 120 litres of water was removed from the room with a dehumidifier.

In a letter of complaint to Warmworks, the couple said they were getting “very angry” the company had not dealt with the problems./

“The whole process has been a complete nightmare from start to finish,” they said.

