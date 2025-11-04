Concerns have been raised the “continual industrialisation” of the isles could harm Shetland’s natural heritage - and spell disaster for its burgeoning tourism industry.

And a senior SIC councillor said he believed Sweag - the Shetland Wind Energy Advisory Group, which was set up to advise on environmental matters during Viking Energy construction - was “not doing a hell of a lot”.

Members of the Lerwick Community Council raised the issue after hearing plans for a new green energy to ammonia plant near Lerwick at Tagdale.

Jonathan Duncan was worried projects such as Statkraft’s ammonia plant would have a serious impact. And he feared little more than “crumbs” were being offered by way of community benefit.

Mr Duncan questioned whether the community council could have more of an input into the ammonia project.

“Do we have a say in this? There just seems to be a continual raft of application after application after application,” he told fellow members.

“We seem to be inviting anybody in to just industrialise the natural heritage of Shetland.”

He added: “We often speak about fuel poverty, and yet here’s another scheme coming in that’s not for the benefit of Shetland. There will be crumbs thrown our way.”

Chairman Jim Anderson said little was known about the scale of the planned ammonia development.

Mr Duncan pointed to the communication from Statkraft - the energy giant behind the scheme - which outlined plans for a somewhat minimal 60-80MW plant.

“I think when you’re looking at a 60-80MW plant, that’s not even a wind turbine nowadays. Does that warrant the destruction of Shetland’s countryside for something like that? I would say no.”

His comments were backed by the fellow member, and chairwoman of the Shetland Tourism Association, Amanda Hawick.

“The tourism strategy for Shetland for ‘26-’30 should be industry-led, and just now we have so many obstacles for people coming to Shetland,” she said.

“Once what they come here for is destroyed we lose that industry.”

She added she was not “knocking” renewables - but warned much of what was happening could be to the “peril of our culture, our heritage, our fauna, our wildlife”.

“It is very alarming and very worrying.”

Seasoned SIC member Stephen Leask reflected on when he was first elected to the council in 2017, and said members felt “completely emasculated in what they could do”.

He saw newly planned pylons as s part of the energy transition as “quite horrific”.

“They’re actually making the wind generators look quite elegant,” he said.

He said Shetland needed to use similar powers used back in the 1970s during the dawning of the oil era at Sullom Voe.

“Now we have Sweag and I really don’t feel they’re doing a hell of a lot. They’re the ones that are supposed to be implementing the environmental issues. I feel that we’re being let down by Sweag.”

Ammonia is a common ingredient for fertiliser production and is critical to agricultural food production.

But Statkraft say it also has important applications as a carbon-free marine fuel, and in chemical production.

It hopes the plant will secure the UK’s domestic supply of ammonia and help ensure the green energy generated in the isles is used to its full potential.

Two consultation events are planned for this month - one on 19th November in Lerwick’s Sound hall, and the other in Tingwall the following day.

The events will allow residents to meet the Statkraft project team, view the early stage project plans and ask any questions about the development.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.