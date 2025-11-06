A bus.

A consultancy charged with reviewing Shetland’s bus network has increased its bill by almost £100,000 since it was awarded the work last year, according to council documents.

Stantec, a Canada-headquartered firm also contracted by the SIC to weigh-up inter-island tunnels, initially quoted £137,000 to envision what the next five years of isles bus travel might look like. That has now risen to £230,000.

Stantec put the rise down to an “extended scope” for the project, and said it agreed those extensions with the SIC.

Council officials cited “the complexity and strategic importance of the project” for the increase, while councillors themselves asked why the work could not have been carried out in-house.

“There’s only a dozen bus routes,” said Shetland Central’s Ian Scott.

“I never understand why something as simple as that should be put out to tender. I’d have thought we have enough knowledge ourselves.”

Stantec said: “The costs for this project increased in line with an extended scope.

“In agreement with the client, Stantec evaluated additional options that arose during the first phase of the work. It was considered appropriate that these should also be subject to further stakeholder and market engagement activities.”

The work includes considering school buses as well as public routes.

The increased cost for the work has driven ZetTrans £18,000 over its quarterly budget — an excess which members of the transport partnership will be asked to pass on to the SIC at a meeting next week.

Robbie McGregor, a member of the partnership and councillor for Shetland South, agreed with Mr Scott in questioning the need for consultants to help with buses.

“Anything that involves materials tends to creep up, but this is slightly different,” he said.

“If that sort of money is involved I’ve always said we should try to do this sort of thing in house.”

Earlier this year, an earlier version of the review was delayed when council officials said they received nearly 1,000 responses to an informal consultation. That in turn pushed awarding new bus contracts back to August next year.

Stantec was also awarded more than £450,000 last year for inter-island transport “consultancy services”. In a report this June Stantec “made it clear that the choice is either between investing further in the ferry service or in fixed links,” said Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.