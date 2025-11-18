A domestic home electric meter.

A controversial energy change which could see households unable to heat their homes has been paused over the winter.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael welcomed the decision to delay switching off the radio teleswitch (RTS) system - but also raised “serious concerns” about billing of customers who had already been through the process.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael

The RTS switch-off was first announced last year, requiring hundreds of thousands of old meters, which used the system to be upgraded.

That process has happened much slower than planned, requiring the initial summer deadline to be paused.

And with many customers who have received new meters saying their bills have risen or their companies have not been receiving accurate signals from their devices - the transition has been far from smooth.

Mr Carmichael has been pressing the UK government and regulator Ofgem, as well as energy companies, to ensure they tackle the troubles.

Ministerial roundtable talks into the RTS switch-off process had been paused earlier this year but resumed today (Tuesday).

During the meeting Mr Carmichael pressed Ofgem representatives on their handling of the RTS switch-off, and reiterated concerns about ensuring “no detriment” in energy tariffs for customers switching away from RTS.

He said: “I am glad that the government have confirmed that the RTS switch-off will be paused in the north of Scotland until the end of winter, even as meter replacements continue.

“People have had understandable concerns about the consequences of the service being ended during the coldest months, so this should be some reassurance.

“I am also glad that after a long wait, Ofgem will report back this month on its new regulations on RTS, particularly the “no detriment” rule on tariffs for customers.

“I still have serious concerns, however, about how Ofgem and the energy companies are approaching the RTS switch-off.

“The attitude from both the regulator and the companies it supposedly regulates has been utterly complacent, even as new problems have been raised.

“I have had multiple reports from islanders who have found that they cannot receive a signal to their smart meter and are not being correctly billed following switching away from RTS.

“The government has assured me that improvements are being made to signal connectivity and that any energy company that is improperly billing a customer is in breach of its licence conditions.

“That is all to the good but this assurance must be delivered if people are to have confidence in the switchover.

“The most fundamental promise in the RTS switch-off has been that new meters will work and that people will get a fair deal on their new tariffs.

“That is the measure by which we shall judge Ofgem, the energy companies and the government.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.