COPE and Scalloway waterfront awarded government grants

The COPE team.

COPE and Scalloway’s waterfront regeneration project have been awarded tens of thousands of pounds in the latest round of funding for island communities, the Scottish government announced this morning (Wednesday).

Shetland Home Co (COPE) has been awarded £17,800 for a planned expansion.

On the heels of an £80,000 grant this time last month, the Scalloway waterfront regeneration project has been awarded another £20,000.

Cabinet Secretary for Islands Mairi Gougeon said the projects were selected after “working closely with the local authorities, the Scottish Futures Trust and community groups to identify projects which support the needs and aspirations of our valued island communities”.

“Scotland’s islands are home to vibrant communities and the Scottish Government is dedicated to championing local priorities and securing a sustainable future for these communities,” she added.

“This collaborative approach builds resilient economies that not only thrive today but generate income to reinvest locally for years to come.”

Of more than £800,000 allocated this morning, Shetland received just less than five per cent.

Orkney took the lion’s share of this funding round (15.5 per cent) for a campsite and bike track.

Gigha, an island in Argyll and Bute with a population under 200 received £7,500 more than the Shetland Islands, for a road and “multi-purpose games area”.

