The team at Cope have got the Moves Like Jagger once again as they revisit Active October to get the blood pumping and raise funds for the charity.

Every day this month, the crew will be doing a daily dance to boost their endorphins and raise cash for equipment in the new extension which is well under way.

The social enterprise, which supports employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities or autism, took part in Active October, which proved hugely popular with the team and their social media followers.

They decided to make a comeback in 2025, announcing to their followers: “We’re off again! Hooray!”

Kicking things off with MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This, the dancers received more than 1,000 likes on Facebook and scores of appreciative comments.

Other song featured on their videos so far include Boom! Shake the Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince; Moves Like Jagger by Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5 and Crocodile Rock by Elton John.

They have also been rocking down to Electric Avenue with Eddy Grant and Tumbthumping with Chumbawumba

Meanwhile, the charity has paused donations and collections until it moves into temporary premises at the former Mackenzie’s farm shop in Cunningsburgh later this month.

This is to allow the organisation to safely process the large amount of current stock.

“We thank you for your understanding and please look out for update on our moving date later this month,” it said on Facebook.

“We really appreciate your continued support.”

Visit Go Fund Me to make a donation.

