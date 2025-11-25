Tingwall Kirk, one of the trial locations.

Robotic lawn mowers for council graveyards are proving a “viable iopt after a £166,000 trial, despite some issues with “slipping” on more sloped plots.

The council first publicly muted the idea of trialling robotic mowers as a cheaper alternative to groundskeeping staff last March — at which time a test program was estimated to cost £75,000.

At a meeting of the council’s environment and transport committee on yesterday (Monday), Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Arwed Wenger questioned why the costs had risen since then.

“I think the amount is much to high,” he said. “You could buy plenty of lawn mowers for that money.”

That, it emerged, is exactly what the council had done.

“It actually transpired it was cheaper for us to buy the mowers and subsequently, if the feasibility study did not work or it didn’t stack up, we could sell the mowers on,” said SIC head of estates Carl Symons.

“It was about the best use of council funds.”

Despite some problems with “slipping”, Mr Symons added that in most trial cases the mowers were proving a “viable option”.

In others, officials found that exchange the mowers wheels increased their ability to mow uphill.

“Some sites are just too sloped; the power is too far away” Mr Symons said. “Basically we think there are a proportion of graveyards that it will work at. The feasibility study was about teasing out those issues.”

The success of robo-mowers in Shetland is being watched not just by the council but eyes further south also.

In September The Orcadian reported that Orkney Islands Council was awaiting the result’s of Shetland’s trial before beginning its own.

