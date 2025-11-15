After the traditional drizzle Halloween, it was onward to the bonfires.

My goal-oriented youngest child approached guizing with scholarly precision, dressed as The Doctor, replete with her sonic screwdriver.

Hours passed, and she returned with quite an impressive haul of cavity creators, but also slightly perplexed that nobody requested a joke or song.

So, for her, here’s the gag she never got to tell: What does a Cyberman eat for tea? Computer chips.

It’s not only tinfoil-wrapped baddies that are partial to silicon chips. The automotive industry consumes vast quantities of semi-conductors, which has created a problem.

In 2025, the average non-EV car contains over a thousand semiconductor chips that support all the vehicle’s functions. Safety systems, door windows, infotainment, tyre pressure

monitors, and all the myriad sensors need them.

In EVs, the complexity increases significantly, and those can have a few thousand.

So what, you may ask?

In the same way that Cybermen hack systems, the Dutch government determined that its largest chip manufacturer, Nexperia, was vulnerable to foreign government interference, due to its Chinese ownership, so they took it over.

In response, the Chinese restricted chip exports to Europe, leaving the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association in a bit of a pickle.

The association is made up of BMW, Daimler Trucks, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, and Volvo, to name a few, and it warned last month that without Chinese chips (no salt and chilli seasoning on these) they would halt production.

This situation poses an interesting question: when Volkswagen released the Mk1 Golf in the seventies, it had eight chips as most of the car’s systems were mechanical. A Morris Minor had none. In our drive to make mechanical devices essentially electrical, have we made them vulnerable to geopolitical influences?

The Doctor’s TARDIS is larger inside than it appears on the outside, and the Japanese makers, notably Honda, understand the trick. The kei car segment is a distinctive feature of Japanese motoring, as it dictates that the car can be no more than 3.4 metres in length.

Honda debuted the Super-N prototype at the Japan Mobility Show, demonstrating why Japanese cars can be quirky and cool.

It is due to land in the UK in 2026 as an EV that looks like a Group B racer from the eighties, thanks to its blister bumpers and aero ducts. The Super-N features a Boost mode that increases power output and simulates gear changes, à la the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with simulated sounds piped in, accompanied by an interior light show.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but if it comes in TARDIS blue, that’s even better.

Another kei car that was debuted at the mobility show is the reborn Daihatsu Copen. It’ll feature the same 660cc three-cylinder engine as always, but will be rear-wheel drive - a proper throwback to the days when everyone made a small, affordable sports car.

Unfortunately, Daihatsu withdrew from the UK in 2013, so there’s no mechanism to purchase one here, even if it is a right-hand drive vehicle as standard. To get one’s sweaty hands on a new Copen, you’ll have to either import one from Japan or jump into a Police Box and travel back in time 20 years.

Time and space are barriers, but Toyota wholly owns the company. Come on, Toyota, whack your badge on the front and take our money.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.