Ferry users are being asked if they would like to see a dedicated daytime sailing to Orkney.

The question is being posed as part of a new survey by Transport Scotland.

The transport authority is carrying out an assessment of community needs.

Survey participants are asked questions about travel plans.

Among the options is a dedicated daytime return sailing to Kirkwall.

The user surveys are separate from the recent consultation on the Northern Isles Ferry Services contract and aim to establish communities’ transport needs, identify travel dependencies and propose appropriate alterations to service provision.

The surveys are open from today, and run for eight weeks.

There are two additional surveys for people under the age of 16.

To take part visit Islands Connectivity Plan | Community Needs Assessments | Transport Scotland

