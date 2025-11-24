Council officials have suggested that knock-on effects from both the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine could be behind a decline in road conditions last year.

Environment and transport committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall meanwhile insisted that Shetland’s roads are well maintained “in general” and that a change in monitoring methodology could be to blame.

The latest official survey showed that a third of roads across the isles “should be considered for maintenance”, an increase of more than 250 kilometres from the year before.

“The survey does not indicate any individual lengths of the road where there has been wholesale deterioration,” SIC head of roads Neil Hutcheson told councillors at a meeting of the environment and transport committee this morning (Monday).

“Rather it shows the deterioration to have been more widespread, with short sections of many lengths of road contributing to the total deterioration.”

Mr Hutcheson went on to attribute the drop to pandemic work delays and trade embargoes following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In 2020 surface dressing — a maintenance procedure which adds a new, thin layer of bitumen to worn-down roads — was slowed by the UK’s covid lockdowns. Two years later the supply of bitumen itself was disrupted following trade embargoes on Russian oil, used to produce bitumen.

Community council minutes from that summer suggest that, while bitumen suppliers flagged some delays, they expected to have secured new supply lines by May 2022 and did “not expect bitumen supply to be a problem”.

Mr Hutcheson said: “To address this issue, an increased number of B and C class roads are to be included in both the surface dressing and resurfacing programs over the next three years.”

Shetland retains the lowest proportion of A roads needing attention of any local authority in Scotland.

Mrs Lyall and other councillors came to the defence of the council’s road network.

“In general our roads are still in good condition,” said Mrs Lyall, adding that a recorded deterioration across most council areas could suggest that the survey’s methodology had changed.

Transport Scotland, which assessed road condition data through its Scottish Collaboration of Transportation Specialists, has been approached for comment.

Lerwick South councillor Dennis Leask said “we’re doing a very good job”; Shetland South councillor Robbie McGregor added that SIC staff “deserve a significant amount of praise”.

