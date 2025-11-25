An EV charger on Victoria Pier in Lerwick.

The council is considering opening its internal electric vehicle (EV) charging points to the public as part of a suite of moves to bolster the network’s resilience.

Without significant subsidies, however, questions remain over whether council chargers would offer more than an emergency option for islanders.

“We would effectively be putting in place charge points for tourists, because most local people would probably try to achieve home charging,” said SIC head of environment and estate, Carl Symons.

“The question is — should we bother in the first place?”

Officials are also drawing up plans for a network of local maintenance contracts with electricians, and preparing a fuller report about the future of Shetland’s EV charging network in the future.

At a meeting of the council’s environment and transport meeting yesterday (Monday), one councillor complained of being “stranded” around the isles unable to find a working charger.

“You go out thinking that you’re going to be able to recharge in Brae … then you get there and it’s not working,” said Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage.

“You have to ring a friend and ask if you can plug into their garage or ask them to open a window so you can stick your plug through a socket,” he added. “It’s a bit antisocial in the winter.”

Mr Symons conceded that the council is currently “struggling to maintain” existing charge points, and that SWARCO — the engineering company contracted to take responsibility for chargers across Scotland — are often “considerably” delayed getting to Shetland.

Instead, Mr Symons said the council was considering taking on local firms for maintenance on an “area basis”.

“Hopefully, for the various geographic areas of Shetland, local electrical contractors could provide support.”

Charge points suffer from connectivity issues as often actual breaks, he added, the former of which would be more easily avoided in council buildings.

“It will cost more to install charge points in council buildings that have card readers to able to take payment, but I think it could have significant benefits. I can’t see how the charge point network will be more resilient going forward unless we do it in partnership,” he said.

“The problem with that is, we can spend a lot of money putting in place charge points of public buildings, but when you look at the commercial charge rate, it will be so high they won't be attractive.

“So the question is, then, well, should we bother in the first place these sorts of things we need to look at and report to so you can make reasoned decisions.”

Decisions about both opening council chargers and new maintenance contracts will go before councillors in a fuller strategic report next year — at the request of committee chairwoman Moraig Lyall.

“I don’t think everything is working satisfactorily at the moment,” said Mr Armitage.

“If we are going to support the change in direction of travel away from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles we need to get this right.”

