Shetland Islands Council chief executive Maggie Sandison.

Is your community a place of “positive wellbeing”?

If so, the SIC would like to know: “What does that look like for you?”

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison and elected members will be posing the questions during a series of public drop-in sessions in the coming months.

They are hoped to help the council plan its future activities with members of the public invited along to discuss their ideas for supporting and improving their local services.

Each session will focus on key questions.

As well as the topic of “positive wellbeing”, others questions include: “What helps your community to thrive?” And: “What role should the council take in making that a reality?”

Each session will run from late afternoon till early evening, to give everyone a chance to drop by for a chat, hear more about the challenges and opportunities facing the council, and share their priorities for their community.

Mrs Sandison said: “We’re trying as much as possible to get around all our communities, with online sessions being planned for the outer islands.

“For Mainland sessions, if you can’t attend one, you’re more than welcome to drop by another – or send us your thoughts on email.

“Our intention is to involve the community as much as possible in planning for the coming years.

“We regularly update our corporate plan, and this is an opportunity to bring focus to bear on the issues which are most important to individuals, families and community groups.

“We’re running these quite informally – it’s a chance to drop by, chat with myself and elected members, and share your thoughts on what makes your community thrive, and what the council can do to support that.”

Former councillor Jonathan Wills, who recently criticised the SIC’s use of “vague notions and pretentious waffle” in its communications said he was glad to see this latest release was in “plain English”.

Dr Wills, who is an author of many books and former editor of The Shetland Times, said this was “most refreshing”.

However, he was less impressed with the three themes for discussion.

Although these seemed “a bit nebulous”, Dr Wills said they at least offered a chance for the public to have its say about “almost anything”.

“For example, asking why we pay six-figure salaries to senior officials,” he added.

So far, drop-ins have been scheduled as follows, with more to come.

All sessions run from 4.30–7.30pm, except Baltasound.

• Monday, 10th November – Cunningsburgh Hall

• Monday, 24th November – Brae High School

• Tuesday, 25th November – Scalloway Primary School

• Monday, 1st December – Aith Junior High School

• Wednesday, 10th December – Lerwick Town Hall

• Thursday, 11th December – Baltasound Hall – 3-6pm

• Tuesday, 16th December – Bressay Hall

• Mid Yell – date and time to be confirmed for January

• Whalsay – date and time to be confirmed for January

An online session will also be arranged for Foula, Fair Isle, Skerries, Papa Stour and Fetlar.

As further dates are firmed up, they’ll be shared with the local media and posted on the council’s Facebook page.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.