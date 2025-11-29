Council leaders have held high level talks with a Scottish government minister in the hope of securing more community benefit from energy projects.

The discussions with climate action secretary Gillian Martin emerged after questions were raised in parliament by isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

She added she was also advocating for a social tariff to help people better tackle the cost of living crisis.

Ms Wishart said many had raised concerns the isles were “being swamped” with new energy developments, adding the “continual and creeping industrialisation” risked having a major impact.

She was speaking after Thursday’s consultation meeting in Voe over SSEN’s major infrastructure proposals for the area, which has caused widespread concern in the community.

“The oil and gas industry has been a critical part of Shetland’s economy for the past 50 years,” she said.

“Shetlanders are not against innovation, but many have raised with me a feeling that our islands are being swamped with new energy developments.

“People who tolerated the divisive Viking windfarm development are now pushing back against what is described as the continual and creeping industrialisation of Shetland, including proposals for more pylons across the landscape and a green ammonia plant.

“One constituent, who asks for all cables to be underground, writes: ‘The push for renewable energy is attributed to providing a future plan to tackle climate change, but will there be a future for Shetland if all proposed developments go ahead as planned?’

“Does the cabinet secretary agree that, when communities such as Shetland host significant national energy generation but continue to have high levels of fuel poverty, there is something wrong with the system?”

In response, Ms Martin said: “I absolutely agree with Beatrice Wishart.

“There is something very wrong with a system in which communities are asked to host critical infrastructure but are still paying the highest electricity prices in the UK.

“That is why I have been advocating for a number of reforms at UK government level. The first of those is decoupling the electricity price from the gas price, which was taken off the table as part of the review of electricity market arrangements - Rema - consultation, and was never brought back when the new UK government came in.

“Secondly, I am advocating for a social tariff, which should make a difference to those in particularly vulnerable households.”

She added: “This morning I met the leaders of Shetland Islands Council to discuss the need for more community benefits, not just from critical infrastructure but from energy development in general.

“We are updating our good practice principles on that, but I am pleased to say that, although the previous UK government was not interested in having enhanced community benefits mandated in law, the current government is consulting on the issue.”

Council leader Emma Macdonald, who is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Shetland in next year’s Holyrood election, is also the North Mainland member, and attended SSEN’s meeting - which was exended by one hour on her advice - in Voe.

“It's no surprise that there was a huge turnout, as what's proposed is going to impact a large area and is of significant scale,” she said.

“The community of Voe are very active and I spoke to people who had submitted a number of strong responses to the proposed developments.

“I met with the cabinet secretary for climate action and energy online yesterday, and I left her with absolutely no doubt about the level of feeling within the community around the planned developments and the scale of the impact.

“I've had the same conversation with the first minister and every Scottish government minister who I've spoken with over the last few years.

“Shetland very much feels we have played our part in renewables with the development of Viking Energy and the benefits this has delivered are simply not enough for the scale of the impact.

“I was keen to hear when the results were due on the Scottish government's consultation into community benefit and I look forward to reading the results from that in the new year.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.