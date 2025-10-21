The kitchen of one of the flats in Pitt Lane, which is earmarked for demolition. Photo: Mott Macdonald/SIC

Two blocks of flats in a conservation area are to be torn down having been deemed “beyond economic or practical refurbishment”.

The SIC has submitted demolition plans for the buildings in Pitt Lane, Lerwick, at an estimated cost of around £400,000.

Once the old buildings are removed the vacant site will play a key role in the Lerwick Lanes masterplan - hosting new housing with designs to be agreed next year.

Structural assessments, conducted by Mott Macdonald last month, found the blockwork walls of the two structures were “failing in multiple areas”.

“Given the current state of these buildings, the flats have been deemed beyond economic or practical refurbishment and are not incorporated within the 2024 Lerwick Lanes masterplan,” the council’s report states.

“Removing these deteriorating structures not only addresses safety concerns but also supports the long-term regeneration strategy of the area.

“The ongoing presence of these buildings poses risks to safety and detracts from the area’s character.”

The outside of Pitt Lane flats in the Lerwick Lanes conservation area. Photo: Mott Macdonald/SIC

Mott Macdonald found the structural problems had mainly resulted from water getting behind render, saturating the concrete blocks and causing them to degrade.

It said the standard of workmanship on the original buildings was “poor”.

The current buildings house eight flats - and the masterplan aims to create four housing sites on the vacant site.

The SIC report says the demolition work will be “carefully sequenced to minimise disruption”.

Following demolition, the sites will be cleared of all debris and large large boulders will be strategically placed along the site perimeters To prevent unauthorised use of the cleared land for parking or the abandonment of vehicles,

Last month, the SIC’s development committee discussed the Lerwick Lanes implementation plan, which will eventually see new housing built on the demolition site as well as Gladstone Terrace, with further decisions to be taken in the coming years.

Changes to the old swimming pool car park and community gardens are also being considered.

Although no final decisions have been taken, the prospect of losing car parking spaces from the town centre has provoked considerable opposition.

