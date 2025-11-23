An inter-island ferry at the Vidlin terminal. Photo: SIC

The inter-island ferry booking system is set for a “complete overhaul” with new ticket machines and hardware based on the same approach undertaken in Orkney and with similarities to NorthLink.

Ferries manager Andrew Inkster said Shetland’s current system was “obsolete” and unable to sustain the demands placed upon it.

In a report to be discussed at tomorrow’s (Monday) environment and transport committee, Mr Inkster said it would take between six and 12 months to replace the current system.

The new model will enable passengers to make, update and cancel bookings and make card, cash and cashless payments, while also providing refunds to internet bookings and supporting travel cards.

There will also be a “customer portal” to manage bookings and it will provide communications with customers via email and text.

Mr Inkster said the SIC was seeking to employ the same specialist consultancy services Orkney Islands Council had used to design its new system, which was based on similar challenges the two local authorities had been facing.

This company, iitac, has also supported NorthLink Ferries with the design, procurement and installation of its new booking system.

Mr Inkster said replicating the Orkney system would “pay dividends” in terms of cost reduction, timescales and would also also bring about a “more resilient system” which would benefit both ferry organisations.

“Both local authority areas have the same difficulties and seeking to replicate Orkney’s solution will allow assistance, both practical (e.g. sharing/lending equipment) and educational (i.e. technical and systems knowledge sharing) to be provided to each other,” he said in the report.

“This can only be beneficial to both organisations in helping to secure sustainable, value for money service.”

While the Orkney system, which Shetland is seeking to replicate, is not directly comparable with NorthLink’s, Mr Inkster said the involvement of the same consultancy service demonstrated the “depth of support”, which could be made available to North Isles customers in the future.

“The benefits in terms of learning gained from those projects will mean that any new system supplied to SIC will already incorporate key features that have been tried and tested in similar services in the North Isles,” he said.

“This helps provide comfort that although a bespoke system will require to be introduced it will not be from the starting point of a blank canvas.

“Support and further collaboration between all three parties will also be a key benefit available by utilising the same consultant.”

The SIC’s standing orders require officers to carry out a competitive tendering process for goods, works or services valued in excess of £10,000.

However, it has taken an exception to the standing orders for this process on the basis these services can be supplied only by a particular operator.

The quoted cost for the consultancy service is £95,000.

