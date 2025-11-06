Other local authorities spent their allocations on projects including seagrass restoration.

Nature groups have reacted with frustration and disappointment after an investigation by this newspaper found the SIC had “dumped” environmental grants worth a six-figure sum into its general coffers.

Figures provided in response to a Freedom of Information request showed the SIC received more than £850,000 in Scottish government funds for nature restoration and coastal adaptation over a five year period.

Council officials approved a single relevant project in that time, and spent almost all of the remaining £750,000 (near 90 per cent) on its own assets such as “vehicles, ICT [and] maintenance”.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust described the spending as “completely unacceptable”, while community councils and environmental groups struggling for funding said they were “disappointed”.

One councillor was surprised to hear the funds existed, let alone already been disbursed.

The council did not respond to requests for comment. In a committee meeting earlier this year, finance manager Paul Fraser said there were “some plans around spend” from one of the funds but that neither of them were ringfenced. Mr Fraser acknowledged officials had “struggled” to present councillors with “a coherent picture of what is quite a complicated set of tiny grants”.

The Scottish government, which this summer celebrated the nature fund’s “ground-breaking” impact, said it was “the responsibility of individual local authorities to manage their own budgets … based on local needs and priorities.”

The nature fund nonetheless lists five priorities — restoring habitats and species, freshwater ecosystems, coastal environments, controlling non-natives or building green spaces into cities. Orkney Islands Council spent some of its allocation on an isles-wide attempt to remove greylag geese; other authorities shared the money with local groups planting tens of thousands of trees, restoring seagrass meadows and protecting seabirds.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s director of external affairs, Ruchir Shah said the fund had proven “more important than ever” in other parts of the nation.

“Diverting funds away from nature restoration in the midst of a nature crisis is completely unacceptable,” he added.

“With the Scottish government aiming to protect 30 per cent of Scotland’s land and sea for nature by 2030, and reverse biodiversity loss by 2045, we need more support for nature, not less.”

In its own interim report on the effectiveness of the fund, the Scottish government called it “a transformational funding mechanism” with “a unique level of flexibility”. The government includes the SIC’s allocations in press releases celebrating the total size of fund — while omitting the council’s actual spending decisions from its interim evaluation, citing “incomplete” reporting from officials.

In providing the figures, an SIC information officer said the funds were slushed into the council’s general coffers each year because there were “no specific approved projects in the [Asset Investment] Plan relating to Nature Restoration or Coastal Adaptation”.

Local nature groups and community councils fighting against coastal erosion said that explanation was “frustrating”.

"There's a huge amount you could do here in Shetland,” said Shetland’s Peatland Action officer, Sue White.

“Peatland Action funded projects always stop where the peat ends — it'd be fantastic to tie in wider landscape work to make a more holistic project."

Sue White is Peatland Action's Shetland officer.

Burra and Trondra community council, meanwhile, has been calling for funds to shore up Minn beach against coastal erosion for years.

Last September community councillors asked the SIC for support and were told that “there are no funds earmarked for these kinds of activities” according to minutes at the time— the same year the Scottish government gave the council £70,000

“That’s disappointing to hear,” said former community chairman Niall O’Rourke. “We just want to patch up what’s there, but we were told the reasons and we accepted it. It was a shame.”

This year the council approved £100,000 for a 3D mapping project of Shetland’s coasts to inform its understanding of the risks of climate change. It applied to the government’s coastal adaptation fund for additional money for the project, while again spending its £104,435 annual share of the fund on routine internal maintenance.

South Mainland councillor Alex Armitage could think of at least two sites in his constituency battling coastal erosion, and other nature restoration projects across the isles.

“When I’ve tried to push for these kinds of things in the council chamber no one’s ever mentioned to me that there is Scottish government funding that’s specifically earmarked,” he said.

“It’s frustrating,” he added. “It’s a disappointment.”

Shetland West councillor Liz Peterson first raised concerns that both grants were being “dumped” into the council’s general coffers at a committee meeting earlier this year.

Mr Fraser said at the time said the allocations were “ring-fenced by default” and would “remain in the general fund until called upon”.

The figures released show that £700,000 of the total has been spent reducing the SIC’s draw on its reserves. £46,000 remains unspent; £100,000 has not yet been received.

