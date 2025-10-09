By Chloe Irvine

A councillor was compared to a cursed princess during a row over the SIC’s “sobering” financial picture.

Shetland Central member welcomed the comparison after council finance manager Paul Fraser presented the SIC’s medium term financial plan for the next five years.

Last year a cumulative budget deficit of over £83 million was expected by 2028-29.

However, revised figures this year have instead forecast a deficit of £134 million.

Mr Fraser said the report’s findings painted a “sobering” picture and stressed the SIC’s reliance on reserves was becoming “increasingly unsustainable”. While he did acknowledge the council had a “healthy level” of reserves, he warned these were not a “bottomless well”.

But Mr Scott said the council’s reserves had increased by around £200 million since he had become a councillor and raised concerns over the use of terms like “sustainable” and “unsustainable”.

“I’ve never quite understood why you call it unsustainable as opposed to sustainable? I can understand you not wanting to spend, as Rachel Reeves and George Osborne adopted that very same analysis.

“But I’m yet to understand why you call it unsustainable? You might call it undesirable or unwanted, but I think this is a matter of the King’s English here. It’s nothing to do with arithmetic, it’s just English.”

However, Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask compared Mr Scott to Greek mythological princess Cassandra.

“I go back to an audit committee meeting where we actually had an economist from Audit Scotland telling us there was a degree of optimism the reserves would only last 15 years, rather than 10 years, if we went down this path we’re actually going.

“Councillor Scott perhaps has been blighted by the Cassandra syndrome when he actually looks at his prognostications regarding the economic influences of the future.”

Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall added Mr Scott’s £200 million increase figure was inaccurate.

“My understanding is he was elected in 2017 when the reserves was £334 million and at the end of this financial year it was £371 million. By my calculation that’s a £37 million increase, not £200 million as he suggested.”

Mr Scott stressed that the mythological character of Cassandra was, in fact, always truthful, while enduring a curse of never being believed.

“It’s very kind of Councillor Leask to call me a Cassandra because if we know our Greek history, Cassandra was always right, and the similarity is nobody believed her.

“Here lies the comparison between myself and many of us here around the table.”

While he accepted his calculations had not initially been entirely precise, he said neither were Mrs Lyall’s.

“In terms of our reserves, Councillor Lyall is slightly wrong in that the reserves were £259 million and they went up to £420 million. I accept I was two or three million off the mark, but our reserves have gone up fantastically.

“Orkney is in a similar position and every other council in Scotland is completely broke because of our Conservative and Liberal Party funding over the past 20 years,” he added.

