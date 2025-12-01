A councillor has called on energy companies and the regulator to do more to help residents live more comfortably in their own homes.

The plea from Shetland South member Robbie McGregor came after members discussed problems of damp and mould in council houses.

The SNP member was speaking as members discussed the possibility of issuing advice to tenants on how best to avoid problems with damp developing in the first place.

It comes as a report highlighted an increase in housing expenditure, while rents have failed ot keep pace with the change.

Findings before today’s policy and resources committee outlined how two thirds of housing and revenue expenditure went on repairs and maintenance, due to the impact of the rising costs of building materials and related contracts

Further demand pressures from new and emerging legislation will also impact on levels of work required.

But the report highlights a combination of rent freezes and below-inflation increases, which have lost the housing revenue account £800,000 over the last five years.

Mr McGregor said he wished to address “the elephant in the room”, and wondered if ways could be found to “exert more pressure on the companies concerned” and on Ofgem.

“That’s the biggest problem,” he said. “Folk can’t afford to heat their houses, and we need to do more around that.”

He was speaking Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall highlighted new legislation based on “Awaab’s Law”, which is due to be implemented in Scotland in 2026 and will have implications for housing asset services.

The legislation is designed to protect tenents from emergency hazards and damp and mould. It comes after two year-old Awaab Ishak, of Greater Manchester, died in 2020 after prolonged exposure to mould.

Mrs Lyall sought assurances damp and mould were not major issues in Shetland homes.

But development director Neil Grant warned damp and mould “will always be an issue we have to face”.

“As we face more pressure on the cost of living, people are choosing to switch off their heating to allow their budgets to balance,” he said.

“There will be issues where we have to address mould,” he said.

Mrs Lyall recognised the cost of heating as one of the “biggest issues” facing tenants.

But she wondered if residents were given advice on how to help ensure mould does not develop in the first place, and how to treat it promptly when it does.

Mr Grant said he would take her points back to the housing team before providing Mrs Lyall with a proper briefing on the question.

“You make a really good point in terms of trying to be proactive,” he said.

Responding to Mr McGregor, he said costs associated with housing were among “the biggest priorities this council has”.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said the cost of heating was “simply not affordable,” adding it was “no wonder people were facing challenges with damp and mould.”

Lerwick South councilor John Fraser highlighted news letters distributed by Hjaltland Housing Association to its tenants, in which residents were offered “hints and tips” about home ventilation and heating.

“It might be worth the council doing something similar for their tenants, if they they don’t already do so,” he said.

Mrs Macdonald said that could be something that may be added to a council newsletter, which people could sign up for.

