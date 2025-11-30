Councillors balk at £90m borrowing plan for SIC housing account

Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall led calls for officials to provide more detailed information about the "modelling" behind plans.

The SIC may need to borrow as much as £90 million over the next three decades to keep its housing account afloat, according to the latest business plan put before councillors on Wednesday.

That increase threatens to more than triple the council’s borrowing per property, while still remaining just shy of the current Scottish average.

After considering kicking the plan back to officials to revisit, the council’s development committee ultimately allowed it to progress on condition that more detailed repayment plans were provided before final approval.

“The public certainly accuses us of accepting things and not looking to things in enough detail — and that's what we're doing as far as I'm concerned,” said Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall.

“This is a big decision [and] we need to have all the information,” he added.

The council’s last business plan for its housing account lapsed in 2022. After tentative approval from the development committee on Wednesday, the plan will go before one more committee before full council makes a final decision on December 10th.

The move towards more borrowing comes after the housing account successfully cleared much of its debt in recent years, according to SIC housing chief Anita Jamieson.

An increase in costs and a strategic shift towards keeping more cash in reserve are behind new “modelling” which suggests more borrowing will be necessary.

“In simple terms, the income is not keeping up with expenditure, and I think it's fair to say that's not just for this local authority,” Ms Jamieson told councillors.

“We are going to have to go back into borrowing in order to fund investment, particularly in the short term, and it is inevitable that rent levels will come under increasing pressure,” she added.

There is a real risk that rents will have to increase well beyond inflationary levels … especially in the next five year window.

“Ideally we'd want to get to a place where we could give tenants some certainty around future rent increases, but I don't think we're there at the moment.”

Deputy Leader Gary Robinson at first described the borrowing as “a big concern” until it was explained that the borrowing was estimated as a “worst case scenario” over 30 years and would be paid back incrementally throughout that period.

“That really allays my fears,” he said.

“I don't think what we've got in front of us is going to be easy by any means. I think it's going to be quite challenging… [but that] suggests to me that this is more sustainable than than I thought at first glance of this report.”

Other councillors were less convinced.

Shetland North councillor Andrew Hall led calls for officials to return with more details about the figures underpinning the new models.

“I feel as though there's something missing here to allow us to fully understand the situation,” he said, adding that keeping borrowing per house below mainland averages would not necessarily be a sustainable figure for Shetland.

Ultimately councillors agreed to pass the plan on to a meeting of the policy and resources committee, on condition officials return with more detailed figures before the meeting after that, when full council will vote on it.

“The information all exists,” said SIC finance chief Paul Fraser. “I’m not sure it’s wildly comprehensible.”

