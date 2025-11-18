Belinda Anderson and Luke Muzz will be raising funds for Mind Your Head.

A couple are preparing to “conquer” the Great Wall of China while raising funds for a mental health charity.

Belinda Anderson, who was born and bred in Yell, said she wanted to use next May’s to support Mind Your Head.

As an art therapist, she said she was shared the Shetland charity’s passion for promoting positive mental health.

“I therefore reached out to the charity to see if they'd be keen for us to raise funds for them and they were delighted that we had thought of them,” she added.

Conquer the Wall began in 1999 and has been described as one of the most demanding marathons there is covering one of mankind’s greatest monuments.

It has grown from just 350 runners to become a sell-out event with 2,500 participants.

Belinda said she and Luke always wanted to see the Great Wall - and the marathon had been on Luke’s “bucket list”.

When they learned of the Conquer the Wall event, she said it seemed like a “no brainer”.

“Luke has been in training for a number of months for the marathon and my training for the 10k has only recently begun,” she added.

“As much as we are both looking forward to it, we are equally nervous.

“The marathon, for example, entails a total vertical ascent of over 2800 metres.

The couple have set themselves a £1,000 fundraising goal for the charity, which is devoted to making Shetland a place where mental health is supported positively in the community.

“As a born and bred Yell lass, I was keen to support a Shetland-based charity as was Luke having spent some time living in Shetland,” Belinda added.

To support the charity and the couple’s fundraiser, visit Just Giving.

