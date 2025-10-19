A couple whose lives were forever changed following an accident at a ferry terminal are looking to trace the good Samaritan who came to their aid.

Peter and Susan Wilson were travelling on the northbound ferry to visit friends in Shetland when Mr Wilson fell over a box at the NorthLink terminal in Aberdeen.

A helpful firefighter, who was also travelling to Shetland, came to Mr Wilson’s aid.

Mrs Wilson said her husband had since found out he had suffered a life-changing injury due to the fall.

Although he was unaware at the time, he has since discovered that part of the muscle in his thigh was ripped from his kneecap and retreated up his leg meaning it cannot be re-joined.

“His leg gives way and he is in constant pain and can't walk as far as he used to,” said Mrs Wilson.

“We really want to thank the guy who was obviously in the fire service, and get confirmation of a witness to the accident.”

The accident happened at around 5.30pm on 28th October, 2024.

The man who helped was wearing a fire service uniform and is thought to have been in his late 40s.

He is described as well-built, bald and between 5ft 9ins and 5ft 11ins tall. He was clean shaven and had a Scottish accent.

In an appeal on Facebook, Mrs Wilson, who lives in Dunfermline, said: “Please could you be a good Samaritan once more and dm with details of your memory of the accident that has altered his life.“

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mrs Wilson on Facebook or email Mr Wilson via peterwilson779@sky.com.

