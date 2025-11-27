A motorist bought a car in London and drove it all the way home before finding out the number plates were illegal.

Zachariah Rabhi admitted driving the car with numberplates that failed to conform to the legal requirements when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said both front and rear plates were styled in such a way to make the letters and numbers difficult to identify.

He said Rabhi was only in court because he failed to take part in a rectification scheme, which gave him 21 days to change his plates for ones of the correct design.

Representing himself, Rabhi said he had bought the car from a London dealership, and said he would have thought it would have been sold with legal plates.

He added he had driven from London to Aberdeen past numerous cameras.

Rabhi added he should have changed the plates when given the opportunity to do so through the rectification scheme.

Questioned by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, he confirmed the plates had since been changed.

Sheriff Cruickshank said the offence was not endorsable, meaning Rabhi will not get points on his licence, and admonished him.

