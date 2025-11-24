Lerwick Sheriff Court

A court heard the “absolutely horrendous” life story of a Mossbank man whose “feral” childhood saw him tortured by drug dealers leading to severe trauma and addiction.

Adam Nelson, 36, was today (Monday) jailed for 16 months after admitting to assault and threatening behaviour at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The court heard the incident on 7th March involved a drug deal gone wrong and happened when Nelson was so intoxicated he had no memory of what he had done.

He initially refused to accept he had carried out the assault, as despite his lengthy criminal record, he had never before been violent towards women.

Nelson was prepared to defend his innocence at a jury trial. But following some redactions and the acceptance of two not guilty pleas, Nelson admitted the remaining two charges.

His defence agent George Mathers appealed to the sheriff to take into account his traumatic childhood when passing sentence.

In a lengthy statement, the solicitor explained how Nelson had been forced to fend for himself and his sister on the streets of Doncaster from the age of 11 - and was using hard drugs by the time he turned 16.

Mr Mathers said there was an “absolutely horrendous” background to his client’s offending.

The court heard how his father was violent towards all the family, particularly his mother, and abandoned them when Nelson was just six.

His mother died when he was 11 and he later lost one of his sisters in a hit and run tragedy.

After his mother died, Nelson and his younger sister were left in the care of their older brother - but he too left them on their own.

Mr Mathers said Nelson and his sister were living on the streets, stealing clothes from washing lines and breaking into cars just to have a roof over their heads.

During this time, he started using speed and ecstasy to stay awake because it was too dangerous to sleep at nights on the streets.

The defence agent said Nelson had been around people in the drug scene since the age of nine.

After he was blamed for stealing money from a drug dealer that a friend had taken, Mr Mathers said Nelson was subjected to torture as payback.

His toes were smashed with a hammer, his hands were also beaten and he was scolded on his arms with a red hot poker.

The solicitor also said Nelson had metal weight lifting bars placed across his neck and chest, restricting his breathing.

Soon after, he was assaulted by another drug dealer and still bears the scar on his leg to this day,.

Front the age of 16, Nelson started using heroin and cocaine.

“Drugs really took over his life from that moment on,” said Mr Mathers.

Nelson came to Shetland just before his 15th birthday and started attending school for the first time in his life.

He went on to college and then took a job working for a company installing conservatories, as well as at a fish factory.

But Mr Mathers said his client never managed to get over his traumatic childhood and still suffered from complex post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to this day.

He said Nelson was affected by what has been termed adverse childhood experiences (ACE) and went so far as to describe him as having been a “feral child”.

The solicitor said many children who went though ACE developed anger which they cannot resolve as they grow older.

Mr Mathers acknowledged his client had a “very lengthy” criminal record - one that was indicative of someone with a long-term addiction issues.

He said Nelson’s life had been “wasted due to drugs”.

On the night of the offence, the court heard Nelson had turned up at an address in Lerwick heavily intoxicated.

He assaulted a woman by seizing her neck, pulling her to the floor and repeatedly punching her head.

Nelson also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the police van to the station, where he shouted, swore and uttered threats at officers.

Mr Mathers said he was ashamed of his behaviour.

He has been in custody since the first court appearance - over eight months ago.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the offending and Nelson’s background meant the “custody threshold had been passed”.

“Therefore a period of imprisonment would be appropriate,” he said.

Sherriff Cruickshank sentenced Nelson to 16 months imprisonment for the assault and seven months for the threatening behaviour, to run concurrently.

As the period of imprisonment was backdated, Nelson has already served half of his sentence which means he will be eligible for automatic release.

The sheriff also imposed a two-and-a-half years non-harassment order preventing Nelson from contacting the woman he assaulted.

