The Christmas Craft Fair starts this weekend at the Clickimin Leisure Centre, bringing the best of Christmas gift ideas under one roof.

This year’s event is a particulary special one, too - marking the 30th anniversary of Shetland Arts and Crafts.

Almost 90 stall holders are attending this year, and organisers are aiming to attract crowds from far and wide.

Last year’s event saw 5,000 folk head through the doors at the Clickimin, and it is hoped the 2025 fair will attract a similar number.

A new aspect of the fair this year is a People’s Choice award, which will be presented to those behind the best stand. The trophy will be awarded at 4pm on Sunday.

In previous years, the committee was responsible for choosing the best stand - but now the choice is being left to those attending, with the help of a QR code.

Cafes, supplied by Scalloway Meat Company, will be serving food and drink, as well as Blyde Welcome.

