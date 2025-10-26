Uphouse Crafts owner Andrea Leask and her son Jack.

A craft business has improved its online presence after accessing tailored support from Business Gateway.

Uphouse Crafts, founded by Andrea Leask in 2019, is based in Aith and sells hand-sewn purses, bags and keyrings, as well as greeting cards featuring her artwork.

Mrs Leask took up sewing in 2017 to make clothes for her son. In 2019, she decided to start her own business creating bibs, peg bags and tote bags.

Uphouse Crafts has now developed into a thriving business offering a range of handmade crafts and home décor.

Working from a small home studio, Mrs Leask says she is passionate about sustainability, reducing waste and inspiring creativity.

She finds enjoyment in the process of making things from scratch.

Her work is influenced by her surroundings and features puffins, seals, whales and nautical themes. She also makes hand-knit Shetland Fair Isle purses.

As her skills developed, so did interest from others, and what started as a hobby evolved into a business with a loyal following.

After turning to Business Gateway to improve her digital marketing, Mrs Leask received one-to-one support from advisers. as well as specialist consultancy in digital marketing and content creation from Tuminds.

Mrs Leask said: “Running a business in Shetland comes with its own unique challenges, especially when it comes to building an online presence and reaching customers beyond Shetland.

“I knew my website and communication needed work, but I lacked the confidence to make those changes on my own.

“The support from Business Gateway has been genuinely transformative - it helped me understand my customers better and gave me the tools to connect with them more effectively.

“I no longer feel like I’m guessing.

“Every change I’ve made has been backed by trusted advice and it’s already making a difference. I now feel far more confident in how I present Uphouse Crafts and excited about what’s possible for the future.”

With guidance from a digital audit, Mrs Leask was able to make key improvements to her website, which helped increase her Google reputation. Through additional copywriting support, she gained skills to write more clearly for her audience.

As her confidence grows, Mrs Leask is also showcasing her work in person, including the recent Shetland Wool Week.

Business Gateway adviser Genevieve White said: “From the beginning, Andrea has shown a genuine openness to learning and a real determination to strengthen her business.

Her commitment to implementing every piece of advice has made her an absolute joy to work with.

“She’s taken on feedback with enthusiasm and applied it quickly and thoughtfully, which will no doubt have a lasting impact on Uphouse Crafts.

“We’re excited to see how her business continues to grow and reach new audiences - both within Shetland and beyond.”

