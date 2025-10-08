A crofter has lodged plans for Shetland’s first ever dog park following a long-running campaign and recent survey which found widespread support for the proposals.

Paula Johnson said it had been a dream of hers to use part of her croft in Girlsta for this purpose - and now she was making it a reality.

“I see people walking dogs in town on leads and it would be so great to give these dogs a chance to run and smell and just be dogs,” she added. “The park would be for exclusive use only but maybe if two friends have dogs that get on we can agree to them in the park together.”

She said there were many benefits to the park including better health for dogs, as well as for their owners’ mental health. Mrs Johnson, who has a spaniel called Smudge. said she was inspired to take the plunge with the project after reading a story in The Shetland Times.

With help from planning officers, she has managed to get the application submitted, and is now working on other details such as insurance and advice from a vet.

While she only submitted the plans last month, Mrs Johnson has already been busy coming up with a name and possible sign for the park. “It’s amazing what you can achieve during a storm,” she joked.

If approved, it will be called the Peerie Paws Park, and will comprise an area of around 100m x 50m with fencing up to 10 feet tall.

The plans align with a recent survey carried out by members of Dog Park Shetland during Living Lerwick’s Doggy Day Out.

People responding to the survey expressed a strong desire for such a facility, which they felt was sorely missing from Shetland.

Mrs Johnson said she had already heard from one woman who said she would consider getting a dog if the park was approved.

She also wants it to be a facility for tourists and visitors to the isles.

The Peerie Paws Park logo for the new dog park.

Dogs Against Drugs has supported the project.

Project manager Michael Coutts submitted a letter saying he was “very much in favour” of a dog park s he felt it would be of “great benefit to all people in Shetland who own a dog”.

“This asset is something that has been missing from the Shetland community for years, and it is great you are on the road to creating one,” he added.

Johanna David, who owns a home in Girlsta, has also written in “enthusiastic“ support of the plans.

“I believe a dog park would be a valuable addition to the area - not just for dogs, but for the people who love and care for them,” she wrote.

“A well-maintained dog park offers a safe and controlled environment for dogs to exercise, socialise, and burn off energy, which contributes to better behaviour and overall health.

“At the same time, it provides an opportunity for community members to connect, strengthening neighbourhood ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration and outdoor activity.

“Paula has shown both passion and responsibility in leading this initiative, and I trust her commitment to creating a space that is safe, accessible, and respectful of all park users. Their vision is not just about building a dog park - it's about building community.”

The SIC is due to make a decision by 3rd December.

