Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who persistently contacted his ex girlfriend being told she wanted no contact was given a two-year non-harassment order.

William Stevenson, of Cunningsburgh, admitted the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old said he was “very sorry” for what he had done but he had become “fixated” with contacting her and had recently received an ADHD diagnosis.

The court heard Stevenson and his former partner began a relationship in 2014 and had been together for seven years.

However, after the relationship ended Stevenson had called her repeatedly, leaving voicemails and text messages.

This began in January of 2021 and continued until 13th August 2025.

Stevenson had even withheld his number and on some occasions used an app to prevent his number from showing on his ex’s phone.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Stevenson had appeared at his former partner’s home several times. He had left a letter and a card for her on two separate occasions.

Mr MacKenzie added that there was no threats made f

Speaking without legal representation, Stevenson said he had “just wanted to speak to her”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing for good behaviour but told Stevenson to comply with a two-year non-harassment order.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here