Lerwick Sheriff Court

A 19-year-old was given supervision after he admitted possession of cocaine and hurling abuse at police.

Dougray Bain, of Cunningsburgh, previously pleaded guilty to the charge but appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing today (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court that Bain had come to the attention of police in the early hours of 18th May.

Officers had to talk him down from walls of Fort Charlotte after they saw him running along them.

Mr MacKenzie said officers described Bain as “heavily intoxicated” at the time.

Bain began to shout and swear at the officers at the fort, as well as in their van on the way to the police station.

Officers carried out a search and found 7.4 grams of the Class B drug cannabis on Bain worth an estimated £75 to £80.

Bain also pleaded guilty to a third charge on a separate occasion when he appeared in court.

He had been caught on CCTV spitting at a window on 12th July at a house in Commercial Street in which lay an Israeli flag. This had been a part of a display alongside the Shetland flag.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there was “a lot of drink involved”. Since then Bain had been “making progress” with his alcohol consumption.

However, his client “experienced challenges” because of his ADHD diagnosis.

Mr Allan said Bain had the right to be “offended” by the flag during the July incident, but he was “not entitled” to spit at the display.

This had been a “brief” incident where his client had also consumed alcohol, he added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Bain to comply with a 12 month supervision order for the first offence.

The July incident was a “serious matter”, Sheriff Cruickshank said.

He gave Bain a second 12 month supervision order and ordered he pay £500 compensation to the complainer.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here